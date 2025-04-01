What is Papi Steak’s ‘Beef Case’? All you need to know about the $1,000 Pulp Fiction-inspired steak John Travolta recently tried 

Papi Steak is a restaurant located in Miami, founded by David Grutman, in partnership with David "Papi" Einhorn. According to its website, the brand is known for fusing "Golden Era Hollywood swagger with modern day Miami energy." One of its standout dishes is the 'Beef Case', a $1,000 steak inspired by the mysterious briefcase from Quentin Tarantino's 1994 film, Pulp Fiction.

The Papi Steak's Beef Case features a large 55-ounce Australian Wagyu tomahawk steak in a briefcase. Hollywood actor John Travolta, one of the stars of Pulp Fiction, visited Papi Steak on March 29, 2025, and experienced the offering himself.

John Travolta's Beef Case cameo

On April 1, 2025, Papi Steak uploaded the video of John Travolta's visit on Instagram. The caption read, "What’s in the case?" The actor's presence at the restaurant gathered public attention due to his role in Pulp Fiction, the film that has inspired the presentation of the dish.

People magazine reported that Travolta was joined by the restaurant's co-owners. Other celebrities, including rapper Quavo and film producer Randall Emmett, also marked their attendance.

The Papi Steak Beef Case

As seen in the Instagram post, diners receive the 55-ounce Australian Wagyu tomahawk steak with a selection of four sauces, including truffle butter, chimichurri, Béarnaise, and a special house-made signature sauce. Meal service reportedly starts by bringing an unopened briefcase directly to the dining table. Once opened, the raw tomahawk steak is unveiled and placed on a bed of ice.

A staff member then brands the steak with their signature logo before it is taken back to the kitchen for preparation. Once cooked, the steak is returned to the table accompanied by servers, music, and lighting effects.

About Papi Steak

A fancy dining experience in Miami Beach's neighborhood (image via papisteak.com)

The Miami Beach South of Fifth district welcomed Papi Steak when Groot Hospitality founder David Grutman joined forces with David "Papi" Einhorn in 2019. According to People magazine, the restaurant became popular among food enthusiasts and celebrities like Sofía Vergara, Messi, and Antonela Roccuzzo, after being discovered at its setting.

This restaurant includes 93 seats and features a full bar and a custom cocktail menu, providing a variety of drinks. Live DJs play music throughout the night. It presents Wagyu beef combined with dry-aged tomahawks within their prime cuts selection alongside multiple side dishes. The location is open for dinner seven days a week.

Papi Steak is known for its "intimate dining experience" for both locals and visitors. The "Beef Case" at the Steak restaurant is an additional treat for this restaurant lovers.

