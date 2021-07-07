What is Paulina Porizkova's Net Worth? Exploring 56-year old model's fortune as she bares all in viral mirror selfie

Model Paulina Porizkova has gone viral after posting a mirror selfie in which she bared all for the internet. Fans online were quick to comment, of course, and the selfie has circulated non-stop.

This isn't Paulina Porizkova's first time in a posed photo, though not even close. The 56-year old model has had a prolific modeling career where she has already built up her own fan base.

Paulina Porizkova was the first woman from Central Europe to be featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated. She accomplished that at 18 years old in 1984.

However, she didn't stop there as her wealth and fame continued to flourish as she grew in her career. In the time since Sports Illustrated, her net worth has only climbed higher and higher.

For example, Paulina Porizkova signed a deal with Estee Lauder in 1988 that was worth $6,000,000. At the time, it was the largest modeling contract ever.

Fast forward to 2021, and Paulina Porizkova may have slowed down in her career, but she is still worth a ton to this day. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she is worth $10,000,000 in 2021.

She accrued her wealth from outlets such as acting, novels, and modeling contracts that were worth millions over her career.

Paulina Porizkova posts her selfie with positive captioning for her fans

Paulina Porizkova leaves very little to the imagination https://t.co/5ObH25XYnj — JustJared.com (@JustJared) July 6, 2021

Paulina Porizkova's viral selfie was accompanied by a long caption based around why she took the selfie and some image positivity.

"My hotel Eden in Rome, has, besides a beautiful room I’m staying in, this pretty happening bathroom. After work and a leisurely bath, I was bored, which led to this celebration of narcissism, the naked selfie. What else was there to do? I mean, besides things like reading a good book or watching Italian TV."

She was well aware of some of the comments that may accompany her post due to online trolls. For them, she had a warning for the partial nudity that they would find in her selfie.

"And for all of you who have a rough time with nudity, this thread will not be a safe place for you. Godspeed"

Paulina Porizkova also added some hashtags to her post for some added flair. In them, fans could find "#betweenjloandbettywhite", "#sexyhasnoexpirationdate", and "#nudeselfie."

The idea from her message was essentially to spread body confidence as women get older, despite what others may say or what trolls will attempt online.

