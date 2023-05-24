What role does Alexa Demie play in The Idol? All about her cameo appearance

Sam Levinson's The Idol premiered to a mixed reception at Cannes 2023, where the first two episodes of the music industry-based drama premiered. The show is set to release on HBO later in June. The series focuses on pop singer Jocelyn (played by Lily-Rose Depp, the daughter of legendary Johnny Depp) and her relationship with Tedros Tedros (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye), a club owner, manager, and contemporary cult leader.

As expected from the creator Sam Levinson, the series features a lot of Euphoria-esque elements, including a lot of nudity, absurdist scenes, and a focus on drug use. Moreover, it also brings back a familiar face from Euphoria in the form of Alexa Demie.

Alexa Demie makes a cameo in The Idol, playing the role of a woman at the club where Jocelyn and Tedros meet. Although she only has a minimal role in the narrative, it will be a memorable throwback for Euphoria fans who may be watching this series expecting something similar. Sadly, not much detail about her cameo or what role her character has in the story has been revealed yet. She may yet appear in the latter part of the show once again, but fans will have to wait for the series to premiere to know for sure.

Who is Alexa Demie?

Alexa Demie is an American actress and singer best known for her portrayal of Madeleine "Maddy" Perez on HBO's Euphoria. Born in Los Angeles, California, Demmie grew up around Atwater Village. Her mother was a makeup artist, so she grew up connected to the entertainment world.

According to Wikipedia, while in high school, she spent her spare time bedazzling sunglasses, which eventually became popular overseas, with some big celebrities sporting her designs. She stopped making them because she was not getting paid for the designs. During this time, she also started writing songs.

Demie first appeared on screen in Azealia Banks' 2013 music video for the song ATM Jam. After a few other attempts, she finally made big appearances on Ray Donovan and Love, slowly receiving the recognition she wanted.

More about The Idol

Created by Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson, The Idol follows the journey of a pop star after a nervous breakdown that led to a canceled tour. It also covers her complicated relationship with self-help guru and cult leader Tedros.

The series stars Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Jennie Ruby Jane, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey, and Hank Azaria, besides Depp and the Weeknd.

The synopsis for the series reads:

"The Idol focuses on Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp), an aspiring pop idol who, after having a nervous breakdown that causes her last tour to be canceled, resolves to reclaim her title as the sexiest pop star in America and begins a complex relationship with Tedros (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye), a self-help guru and the head of a contemporary cult."

The debut season of the show is set to be six episodes long, and it is slated to be set in the same universe as Euphoria.

The Idol will premiere on June 4, 2023, on HBO.

