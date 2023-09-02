What’s airing on CBS this weekend? Big Brother, The Equalizer, and more

The weekend listing for CBS sure looks interesting. Columbia Broadcasting System (abbreviated CBS) started Saturday (September 2) slate with The Late Late Show With James Corden and followed it up with Local Programming. The rest of the airings for the day are an intriguing combination of fictional series, news, and sports, among others.

There is also the broadcast of Lucky Dog, which has aired its latest episode on August 5. The TV series, hosted by animal trainer and TV personality Brandon McMillan, hit the network on September 28, 2013. Over the course of ten seasons, Lucky Dog aired nearly 30 episodes each season.

On Saturday, people can watch two episodes of Lucky Dog. The 22nd episode of season 10 and the 9th episode of the previous season are up for streaming at 7 a.m. and 11 a.m., respectively.

Other programs available to stream on Saturday include The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation, Did I Mention Invention?, and Mission Unstoppable. Sports viewers can enjoy CBS Sports Confidential: Big Ten Football 2023, College Football Kickoff, and College Football, among others.

CBS Sunday

The Sunday schedule of CBS gets more exciting. Here are some programs to look forward to:

1) Face The Nation

Face The Nation is among the longest-running news programs. This Sunday's episode will see top shots like Nikki Haley, Gina Raimondo, Bernie Sanders, and Larry Hogan, among others, gather for a roundtable discussion pertaining to current events.

The airtime is 10:30 a.m. with Margaret Brennan as the moderator.

2) Big Brother

The 14th episode of season 25 of Big Brother will be available to stream at 8 p.m. In this episode, the household head will pick two fellow inmates for a possible eviction.

It’s been on air since July 5, 2000, and has broadcast 25 seasons till now.

3) The Equalizer

The Equalizer is a reimagined version of the iconic series that aired on CBS from September 18, 1985 – August 24, 1989. Led by Queen Latifah as the titular character aka Robyn McCall, episode 17 of season 3 of the crime drama will be available to stream this Sunday at 9 pm.

The summary of the episode reads:

“When a note McCall (a divorced single mother, ex-CIA operative, and a street vigilante) receives leads her to the location of her late father’s car.”

4) NCIS: Los Angeles

Next up is NCIS: Los Angeles, which will be streamed at 10 p.m. The 18th episode of season 14 is scheduled for this Sunday. Its synopsis reads:

“The team investigates when a Navy reservist is stabbed and his lab full of pesticides is ransacked.”

On air from September 22, 2009, the action TV series hosted its last episode on May 21, 2023, after 14 seasons and 323 episodes. It dealt with:

“A team of special agents belonging to the Naval Criminal Investigative Services solves criminal cases involving the Marines and the Navy.”

5) 60 Minutes

A TV news magazine broadcast, 60 Minutes will be available to stream at 7 pm. Sunday’s episode will be the 53rd of season 55. It will feature:

“Hidden wealth in Cyprus, Mason Cox, Australian rules football player, and artist Jeff Koones,” as per the summary.

The CBS show has been active since September 24, 1968, and has already seen 55 seasons and more than 2,500 episodes. Lesley Stahl, Scott Pelley, Bill Whitaker, and Cecilia Vega are the presenters of 60 Minutes.

Given this list, it seems one's weekend is sorted as far as CBS is concerned. Enjoy the two off days watching the plethora of shows on the network!