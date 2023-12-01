What's leaving HBO Max in December 2023? Complete list explored

HBO Max, or simply MAX, has become a premiere destination for both film and TV fans, and December is just the time to binge almost anything on the platform. Right now, the streaming service boasts an incredible set of films and shows. It also has a great selection of originals.

However, like every streaming service, HBO Max also has a rotating roster. Many new films and shows will come to the platform before the year ends, but plenty will also exit it. This includes some very popular content, especially films, which will no longer be available going into 2024.

So, before the new year arrives and while the holidays are still on, here's a complete list of films and shows that you need to watch soon if you don't want to miss them.

Full list of shows and films leaving HBO Max in December 2023

Like every year, HBO Max will bid goodbye to many popular films and TV shows in December. Of course, they will be replaced by new ones. Some of the newer films coming to Max this month include popular titles like Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014), Jurassic World (2015), Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), and Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015), among many others.

Here is a list of all the films and shows leaving HBO Max before the year ends:

December 2

Stath Lets Flats, Season 3

Long Live the Royals

December 6

Stand Up To Cancer (2023)

December 7

Mostly 4 Millennials

December 9

Nightcrawler (2014)

December 10

Tropical Cop Tales

December 11

Frisky Dingo

December 12

Hot Streets

December 13

Tom Goes to the Mayor

December 14

The Heart, She Holler

December 15

Entourage (2015)

December 16

Beah: A Black Woman Speaks (2003)

December 17

Eagleheart

December 18

Delocated

December 19

China, IL

December 20

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

December 21

Spotlight (2015)

December 26

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015)

The Oslo Diaries

December 31

12 oz. Mouse, Seasons 1-2

The Adventures of Pinocchio (1996)

The Age of Adaline (2015)

All About the Benjamins (2002)

The Amazing Panda Adventure (1995)

American Ultra (2015)

Animal Kingdom (2010)

Annabelle (2014)

Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

The Ant Bully (2006)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

The Artist (2011)

At Middleton (2014)

The Avengers (1998)

The Bachelor (1999)

The Bad and the Beautiful (1952)

Ballet 422 (2014)

Batman (1966)

Before Midnight (2013)

Bells are Ringing (1960)

Beware the Batman (2013)

Beyond the Reach (2015)

Black Beauty (1994)

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

The Book of Life (2014)

Boys' Night Out (1962)

Brigadoon (1954)

The Bronze (2015)

Bulworth (1998)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Child's Play (1988)

A Christmas Carol (1938)

Christmas in Connecticut (1945)

A Christmas Story (1983)

A Christmas Story 2 (2012)

A Cinderella Story (2004)

The Circle (2017)

The Comedian (2016)

The Company Men (2010)

Compliance (2012)

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Constantine: City of Demons (2018)

Crocodile Dundee (1986)

Crocodile Dundee II (1988)

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles (2001)

Cunningham (2019)

The Curse of La Llorona (2019)

Daphne & Velma (2018)

DC Super Hero Girls: Hero of the Year (2016)

DC Super Hero Girls: Intergalactic Games (2017)

DC Super Hero Girls: Legends of Atlantis (2018)

Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons (2020)

Defending Your Life (1991)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

A Dennis the Menace Christmas (2007)

Detour (2017)

Dim Sum Festival (2009)

Diner (1982)

Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead (1991)

Dude, Where's My Car? (2000)

Elf (2003)

Elizabethtown (2005)

Enter The Warrior's Gate (2017)

Eva Longoria: Searching For Mexico (CNN)

Every Secret Thing (2014)

Fast Color (2019)

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

Final Destination 5 (2011)

The Final Destination (2009)

Flashpoint (1984)

Flawless (2008)

Fool's Gold (2008)

Four Christmases (2008)

Frank Miller's Sin City (2005)

Fred Claus (2007)

From Here to Eternity (1953)

The Full Monty (1997)

Funny Farm (1988)

Garden State (2004)

Get Carter (1971)

Ginger & Rosa (2013)

The Golden Compass (2007)

The Good Heart (2010)

Happy Feet (2006)

Happy Feet Two (2011)

The Haunting (1999)

Headhunters (2012)

Hearts in Atlantis (2001)

Heaven Help Us (1985)

Holiday Affair (1949)

The Hollars (2016)

Hotel Artemis (2018)

The House (2017)

The Illusionist (2010)

In The Heart of The Sea (2015)

Infinitely Polar Bear (2015)

Inside Job (2010)

Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013)

The Iron Lady (2011)

Jack Frost (1998)

The Jellies

Jumanji (1995)

Kill Your Darlings (2013)

Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

Lean on Me (1989)

Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990)

LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Brain Drain (2017)

LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High (2018)

LEGO Justice League: Cosmic Clash (2016)

LEGO Justice League: Gotham City Breakout (2016)

The LEGO Movie (2014)

The Letter (1940)

Loiter Squad

The Looney Tunes Show

Looney Tunes: Back in Action (2003)

The Lost Boys (1987)

Lost in America (1985)

Love Is Strange (2014)

Love Jones (1997)

Luce (2019)

Lucy, The Daughter of the Devil

Maggie's Plan (2016)

The Man Who Came to Dinner (1942)

Marley & Me (2008)

The Master (2012)

Misery (1990)

Music Within (2007)

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

The Neverending Story (1984)

New Year's Eve (2011)

Nico, 1988 (2018)

Nine (2009)

Out of the Past (1947)

Paddington 2 (2017)

The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

The Pirate (1948)

Pleasantville (1998)

The Polar Express (2004)

Precious (2009)

The Prince and the Pauper (1937)

Prince Avalanche (2013)

Quartet (2012)

Real Life Nightmare

Restless (2011)

Rock of Ages (2012)

Roger & Me (1989)

Room for One More (1952)

The Rover (2014)

Running on Empty (1988)

Running Scared (2006)

Sarah's Key (2011)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob! (2021)

Scream (1996)

Scream 2 (1997)

Scream 3 (2000)

The Seagull (2018)

Searching for Sugar Man (2012)

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2015)

Shanghai (2010)

She's Funny That Way (2015)

Shivering Truth

The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

Shoplifters (2018)

Snitch (2013)

So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)

Son of the Mask (2005)

Song of the Thin Man (1947)

Spartan (2004)

Speedway (1968)

Spinout (1966)

Stan & Ollie (2018)

Step Up All In (2014)

Step Up Revolution (2012)

Stephen King's Graveyard Shift (1990)

Stephen King's Silver Bullet (1985)

Stephen King's Thinner (1996)

Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog (2022)

Take Shelter (2011)

The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974)

Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse (Cartoon Network) (2022)

Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam (Cartoon Network) (2021)

Teen Witch (1989)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006)

Three Godfathers (1936)

Tom & Jerry: The Movie (1993)

Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale (2007)

Tom And Jerry: Santa's Little Helpers (2014)

Trick 'r Treat (2009)

Tricky Dick

The Trouble with Spies (1987)

The Turning Point (1977)

The Two Mrs. Carrolls (1947)

Tyrel (2018)

Under the Same Moon (2007)

Unmasking A Killer (HLN)

Urge (2016)

Uss Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)

A Very Harold & Kumar 3-D Christmas (2011)

Volunteers (1985)

Warm Bodies (2013)

The Wash (2001)

Watchmen: The Complete Motion Comic

WB 100th Behind the Shield

What's Up, Doc? (1972)

Where the Boys Are (1960)

White Chicks (2004)

The Whole Ten Yards (2004)

Winter's Tale (2014)

Wonder Woman: Bloodlines (2019)

You're Next (2013)

What films and shows are you going to catch on HBO Max before they leave? Let us know your picks in the comment section.