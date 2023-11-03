What's wrong with Eric Pollard in Emmerdale? Explained

Viewers of ITV1's beloved serial drama Emmerdale were recently swept into a whirlwind of emotion as the program ventured into a plotline that has gripped the audience.

The village of Emmerdale, a place synonymous with the ups and downs of rural community life, found one of its most enduring characters, Eric Pollard, grappling with a life-altering condition that's both sobering and enlightening.

Chris Chittell, the man with the longest tenure on the show, embodies Eric Pollard with a depth that resonates beyond the screen. Something happened, which has the town—and the audience—reeling: Eric disclosed a diagnosis that has been the pivot of recent episodes: Parkinson's Disease.

During a particularly poignant scene, Eric, known for his resilience, found a confidante in Mandy Dingle, played by the talented Lisa Riley. The quiet intensity of the moment when Eric requested secrecy about his diagnosis spoke volumes as viewers witnessed a vulnerability rarely shown by the character.

The scene, marked by a noticeable realism, was crafted to not only tug at the heartstrings but to also cast a spotlight on the unpredictability of life.

Emmerdale and Parkinson's UK collaborate for authentic representation of the disease

In a recent in-depth interview, Chittell delved deeply into the intricacies of the disease, shedding light on its complexities and the multifaceted challenges it presents.

“Parkinson’s is indiscriminate, deceptive, and wickedly unkind targeting so many.”

Chittell conveyed a profound sense of privilege in having the opportunity to bring this story arc to the forefront. He underscored his unwavering dedication to authentically by depicting the hurdles and daily struggles of those navigating life with the condition.

This storyline is the result of a collaborative effort between Emmerdale's production team and Parkinson's UK, a charity dedicated to supporting individuals with the condition.

Caroline Rassell, CEO of Parkinson’s UK, remarked hopes that the plot would amplify understanding and encourage meaningful conversations around the daily challenges of living with Parkinson's.

Laura Shaw, the show's producer, articulated the soap's rare opportunity and obligation to present such narratives with a fidelity that spans over time.

She pointed out the intent to portray the far-reaching effects of the diagnosis, not only on Eric but also on those around him, effectively highlighting the communal ripple effect of such health challenges.

Emmerdale's legacy in tackling health issues

It's not lost on avid followers of Emmerdale that the program has a history of addressing pertinent health issues with sensitivity and grace.

From dementia to terminal cancer, the storylines have often provided a springboard for viewers to engage in meaningful conversations about the realities that many face in silence.

Parkinson's is the world's fastest-growing neurological condition, affecting approximately 153,000 individuals in the UK. With no known cure, treatments are mainly focused on symptom management.

As such, the unfolding of Eric Pollard's journey with Parkinson's disease is more than just a storyline.

It's a poignant narrative interwoven with the essence of everyday struggles, aiming to nurture empathy and understanding. For those who walk alongside the characters through their trials and tribulations, Emmerdale is not just a daily dose of drama; it's a reflection of life itself, in all its complex hues.

To those keen on following Eric Pollard's journey with Parkinson's and other unfolding events, the show airs on weeknights at 7.30 pm (UK) on ITV1 and is available for streaming on ITVX.