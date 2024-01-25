What is St Dwynwen's Day? "Welsh Valentine's Day" celebration, origin, significance explored

January 25 is considered the most romantic day of the year in Wales as it is St Dwynwen's Day, otherwise known as Welsh Valentine's Day. Celebrated three weeks before International Valentine's Day, this day pays homage to St Dwynwen, the Welsh patron saint of lovers.

While not every Welsh person celebrates this holiday, it is still widely favored as a day to profess your love to your partner. On this day, it is traditional for people to greet their loved ones with a "Happy St Dwynwen's Day" or "Dydd Santes Dwynwen Hapus," swap gifts and cards, and, of course, have a cwtsh (a Welsh hug).

One of the oft-given gifts on St Dwynwen's Day includes the beautifully ornate traditional Welsh love spoons, which are historically given to women by suitors who wish to pursue them romantically.

St Dwynwen's Day is celebrated every year for the Welsh patron saint of lovers

Romance blooms early in Wales as lovers gather to celebrate the patron saint of lovers on St Dwynwen's Day. This day has a truly fascinating history behind it, extending all the way to the 4th century. For the patron saint of lovers, Dwynwen didn't have much luck in the romance department herself.

Mythos states that Dwynwen was the prettiest of King Brychan Brycheiniog's 24 daughters. As a young maiden, she fell in love with a local boy named Maelon Dafodrill, but her father had already promised her marriage to another prince.

When Dwynwen told Maelon about her arranged engagement, he became enraged. Some reports say that he even tried to r*pe her. An upset Dwynwen ran into the woods in tears and prayed to God to help her forget her love. Hearing her prayers, an angel appeared to her, giving her a potion to help her forget all her memories of Maelon, but there was a price to be paid. The potion turned Maelon into a block of ice.

Legend has it that God appeared to Dwynwen after this and granted her three wishes. Dwynwen's first wish was for Maelon to be thawed out of his ice prison. Her second wish, which is how she became the patron saint of lovers, was for God to help all true lovers everywhere.

Her third wish was that she would never marry. God granted her wishes, and as a token of her appreciation, she gave up her worldly pleasures and dedicated her life to God by becoming a nun.

St Dwynwen's Day sees a huge swarm of lovers visit Llanddwyn Island every year

The scenic island of Llanddwyn on Anglesey became a hotspot for Welsh lovers on St Dwynwen's Day, as this was the spot where the patron saint of lovers set up her convent and lived till her death in 465AD. The convent's ruins remain along with her cross, and she is believed to be buried there.

Every year on January 25, lovers young and old visit the island to pray for everlasting love. It is considered one of the most romantic and beautiful spots in Wales and is an active tourist hub all year round.

St Dwynwen's Day is still celebrated with much gusto by the Welsh, as people remember Dwynwen's famous words “does dim yn ennill calon cystal â sirioldeb” which translates to "Nothing wins hearts like cheerfulness."

