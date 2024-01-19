What is the TikTok door knock challenge? Police issue dire warning amid rise in concerning trend

Texas Police have expressed concern about the TikTok door knock challenge and have asked the teenagers to avoid participating in it. Anyone participating in the challenge has to go to a random house at midnight and bang on the door, intending to scare the people living inside, as per KHOU 11.

Friendswood Police Department revealed that there have been multiple reports of such incidents, and the victims have expressed their fear behind the challenge due to the resulting damage made to their properties.

In a Facebook post on January 17, 2024, the police department shared surveillance footage that recorded the incidents. The post stated that the TikTok challenge has led to "physical and emotional distress" among the public. The statement continued:

"Over the past few weeks FPD has received several reports of this type of activity. In the video footage that has been received from victims, it appears to be teenage males that are kicking and banging on doors. The department is in the process of identifying all of the individuals involved."

The police officers are working to find the teenagers who have participated in the TikTok door knock challenge so far. They also advised people to call 281-996-3300 or approach the Citizens Online Reporting System if such cases happen again.

TikTok door knock challenge has created problems for the public for a long time: Police action and incidents explored

The TikTok door knock challenge has led to issues among the public since last year. The Peterborough Police Department also mentioned similar incidents a month ago, saying they happened late at night or early in the morning. They described the incident as "aggressive and unnerving" in a statement.

In June 2023, Charlotte County detectives launched an investigation into the incidents. According to Fox 4 News, a victim named Julia Espinoso addressed her experience, saying she was "startled."

Captain John Heck Jr. of the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said they had received reports of the TikTok door knock challenge from various regions. He added:

"The worst part is obviously we have young adults and juveniles that are seeing these trends on social media and then they're going out and doing the same trend for either their friends or to get more followers."

The incident has reportedly left a negative impact on the lives of all age groups. A 50-year-old woman named Pamela Russell told The Times in March 2023 that she was with her partner inside the house when she felt like the walls were shaking.

In another instance in the same month, Owen and Laura May, living together as a couple at Crown Isle, were targeted as a part of the door knock challenge. Chek News states that the duo planned to capture the suspects by putting a fishing line near the door where a man reportedly tripped.

Another victim, David McLaughlin from Riverview, told Fox 13 News in June 2023 that the front door of his house was damaged due to the challenge. His doorbell camera also recorded two individuals approaching his door in the early morning.