What is TikTok’s “put your shoes on” trend? Challenge promoting children to fight leaves the internet divided

From the Angel of death challenge to the viral hanger challenge, TikTok is all about new trends, where teens are seen indulging the most. However, the newest TikTok trend which has come to light is the “put your shoes on” trend that involves parents pranking their little ones.

This challenge requires parents to tell their kids that they are about to fight a neighbor and tell them that they need some assistance. Some parents are also crossing the very thin line and telling the children that the neighbors are bringing their kids along for the fight as well.

This typically results in the kids running and getting their shoes, and the trend is, thus named the “put your shoes on” challenge.

However, once the kid runs to the door, expecting to see someone to fight with, they see no one and realize that they have been pranked by their parents.

“Put your shoes on” challenge takes over TikTok and the netizens can’t stop talking about it

The challenge has people laughing as they see how innocently the child believes their parents and rushes to put on shoes to protect the honor of the parents. With more than 59 million videos on TikTok, people have cooked up all kinds of stories to prank their children.

People who watched the trend, tweeted about it and one of them said that after watching some videos, they were left in "TEARS" as they laughed.

Kevín @KevOnStage

This second kid has me in TEARS!!! There's a trend on Tik Tok where you tell your kids to put their shoes on to help you fight an adult with a kid their age.

While the trend has some kids ready to back up their parents, others are shocked that they are in such a situation.

However, not everyone is looking at the challenge in the same light and it is receiving a lot of backlash and criticism from some TikTok as well as Twitter users.

One Twitter user said that they were "having trouble finding this (the trend) funny" as they are someone who has had to break up fights between teens and even parents.

JilliMilli @JiNiMi15 @KevOnStage As a person who has had to break up fights between teenagers and call for police when parents come to fight kids at school, I'm having trouble finding this funny.

Additionally, people are also talking about how the challenge can potentially impact a child's thinking by making them believe that physical violence is okay. A Twitter user said that trends like these put ideas in kids' heads that violence is a "reasonable way to deal with conflict."

JilliMilli @JiNiMi15 @JahJahProtectMe @KevOnStage It puts the idea in children's heads that physical violence is a reasonable way to deal with conflict.

TikTok has a history of creating disturbing and scary trends

While the short video-sharing app is immensely famous for the new trends it brings in, some of these trends are often disturbing as they are dangerous. One of these is the "Angel of Death" challenge that went viral last month.

In the challenge, teens jumped in front of moving vehicles and trucks, which led to the death of some kids. Most of the cases reported were mainly from Indonesia and other parts of Asia, where the challenge originated from.

Among other scary and alarming trends is the benadryl challenge, where teens consume large amounts of the cough syrup. This, too, has led to the deaths of a number of teens.

Therefore, when indulging in challenges like this, it becomes the parents' responsibility to inculcate the difference between the right and the wrong actions. So, when a child sees their parents take part in a trend, they don't fall prey to dangerous and life threatening trends or challenges.

