What time will Adam Sandler's Hustle, air on Netflix? Release date, plot and more about the 2022 sports film

Adam Sandler is back with another Netflix film - Hustle - and this time it's all about basketball and the NBA. Following a theatrical release on Friday, June 3, the film is all set to premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, June 8 at 3 am ET.

Directed by Jeremiah Zagar, the film revolves around a washed-up basketball scout who discovers an extraordinary player overseas, making him his last opportunity to get into the NBA.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming sports drama.

Hustle on Netflix: A look at some important details

The film revolves around Stanley Sugarman, a former basketball scout who is trying to revive his career. On a trip to Spain, he meets Bo Cruz, a street basketball player, who sees him as an opportunity to get back into the NBA. But nothing ever comes easy, especially when you have had a checkered past or a washed-up career.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad, a down on his luck basketball scout (Adam Sandler) takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team's approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA."

The film stars Adam Sandler as Stanley Sugarman, Queen Latifah as Teresa Sugarman, Ben Foster as Vince Merrick, Robert Duvall as Rex Merrick, Juancho Hernangómez as Bo Cruz, Jordan Hull as Alex Sugarman, Heidi Gardner as Kat Merrick, María Botto as Paola Cruz, Ainhoa Pillet as Lucia Cruz, Anthony Edwards as Kermit Wilts and Kenny Smith as Leon Rich.

According to the trailer, it also stars NBA players Boban Marjanović, Trae Young, Jordan Clarkson, Khris Middleton, Aaron Gordon, Kyle Lowry, Seth Curry, Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, and Matisse Thybulle.

Check out the trailer for the film

The trailer for Hustle released last month and featured Stanley Sugarman's background. Sugarman used to be a scout for the 76ers and had been in the league for 30 years. In the film, he wishes to coach, and travel to places like Nigeria, China, Greece, and Germany, as well as find a talented player who will help him get back into the game.

He then finds Bo Cruz, a street basketball player, and convinces him to return with him to Philly in order to fine-tune his raw talent into NBA material, but the challenges that come with it won't be easy.

The film was shot in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and New Jersey with multiple scenes having been filmed in Market Street, the Italian Market, Manayunk, and South Philadelphia.

The film is produced by LeBron James, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Maverick Carter, Joe Roth, and Zack Roth. Its executive producers are Adam Sandler, Spencer Beighley, Barry Bernardi, Jamal Henderson and Jon Silk. Hustle is written by Taylor Materne and Will Fetters. It has already received a 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 68 out of 100 score on Metacritic.

As for the association between Adam Sandler and Netflix, Hustle will be his sixth film since he signed a deal in 2014 to make four films for the platform, which was renewed twice, once in 2017 and then in 2020. HIs other films have been The Ridiculous 6, The Do-Over, Sandy Wexler, The Week of, Murder Mystery, and Hubie Halloween.

Stream Hustle from June 8 on Netflix.

