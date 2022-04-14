What time will Anatomy of a Scandal air on Netflix? Release date, plot, and more explored

Netflix's Anatomy of a Scandal is a British anthology series created by David E. Kelley and Melissa James Gibson. It is based on Sarah Vaughan's novel of the same name.

In the first season, Sophie, played by Sienna Miller, is the wife of James, a powerful and respected politician. As details of her husband's affair surface, her comfortable and affluent life begins to spin out of control. However, the worst is still to come for Sophie and James when he is charged with rape and sentenced to prison.

When is Anatomy of a Scandal releasing on Netflix?

Netflix will release all six episodes of Anatomy of a Scandal on April 15, 2022 at 12:00 am PT / 3:00 am ET.

As a result, viewers on the West Coast will have to stay up late Thursday night to catch the first few episodes, while those on the East Coast have to wait until Friday morning.

The plot of the courtroom drama

Sarah Vaughan's novel Anatomy of a Scandal remained on The Sunday Times bestseller list for 10 weeks. Vaughan, a British writer and journalist, is thought to have based the narrative on her experience as a political correspondent and courtroom reporter.

The thriller series is set in Britain's upper crust, and it follows two ladies who are soon embroiled in a major controversy involving James Whitehouse, a high-ranking Westminster politician. James is accused of rape by a woman with whom he previously had an affair. While he admits to the affair, he disputes the rape claim, leaving his faithful wife, Sophie, in a state of shock.

As the story unfolds, her firm belief that her husband is innocent and a "good man" begins to fade. The prosecuting attorney has her own reasons for believing in his guilt and is committed to seeing that he is held accountable for his misdeeds.

More lies will be revealed as the series progresses, putting James and Sophie's marriage in jeopardy. Will the marriage be able to withstand the burden of such a public scandal? And will the truth be revealed? In this courtroom drama, expect plenty of twists and turns, as well as flashbacks that help unravel a dark past and chart a course for vengeance.

Trailer of Anatomy of a Scandal

The trailer for the show was released on March 17, 2022, giving fans a quick overview of what to expect in this tense courtroom drama that feels like it came directly from the front page of a real-life tabloid.

The trailer provides a glimpse into the lives of this privileged few, with the song Heads Will Roll by Yeah Yeah Yeah playing in the background. As a result, we're left wondering about the truth and who is actually lying.

Who are the creators of this courtroom drama?

Emmy Award winners David E. Kelley and Melissa James Gibson co-created this Netflix anthology series. Big Little Lies, Big Sky, and Nine Perfect Strangers are just a few of Kelley's numerous successful television projects.

Melissa James Gibson is a television producer and writer who has worked on shows such as The Americans and House of Cards. Anatomy of a Scandal will focus on a fresh public scandal each season, as well as how it affects the lives of the people involved.

3dot Productions is the company behind the show. The project also includes S.J. Clarkson, who helmed episodes of Succession, Jessica Jones, and Orange Is the New Black.

Oxente, Pipoca? @oxentepipoca Lembrando que 'Anatomy of a Scandal', minissérie também criada pelo David para o streaming, será lançada em 15 de abril. Lembrando que 'Anatomy of a Scandal', minissérie também criada pelo David para o streaming, será lançada em 15 de abril. https://t.co/DTNKUAQheS

Anatomy of a Scandal will be available exclusively on Netflix from April 15, 2022.

