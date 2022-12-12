What time will Barmageddon season 1 episode 2 air on USA Network? Gwen Stefani X Sheryl Crow set to appear and more

USA Network's Barmageddon season one is all set to return with the second episode of the series. The newly released reality TV competition, hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, will air on Monday night, December 12, 2022, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT.

Barmageddon season one is executively produced by Blake Shelton along with his The Voice co-star and host Carson Daly. The newly released series revolves around famous Hollywood celebrities arriving at Blake's bar Ole Red and competing against each other in classic bar games.

However, there's a catch, since these classic games come with a twist like never before, and every week, two new celebrities come and battle it out to emerge as the winner.

For episode two of Barmageddon, the series will feature Blake's wife and The Voice season 22 coach Gwen Stefani, who will be competing against singer Sheryl Crow.

With little-to-no-time left for episode 2 to air, here's everything you need to know about the forthcoming installment of USA Network's Barmageddon.

Gwen Stefani and Sheryl Crow will play Drunken Axe Hole in Barmageddon season 1 episode 2

Titled Gwen Stefani vs Sheryl Crow, episode 2 of Barmageddon will see the two celebrities going up against each other in classic bar games with a twist. They will each be teamed up with a "civilian", who went viral on social media after a failed video.

While the winning team will walk away with a special prize, the losing team will have to do a walk of shame and return home empty handed.

The official synopsis for episode 2 reads,

"Two drunken axeholes walk into a bar and meet singers Gwen Stefani and Sheryl Crow."

One of the games the two celebrities will be playing is called Drunken Axe Hole, where each team will have to throw axes at a target. In an exclusive teaser released by Billboard prior to the episode, Gwen Stefani is seen giving her best shot at throwing the axe. Sadly, the star misses all three times.

Carson Daly then jokes and asks the singer if she needed to picture Blake's face. Meanwhile, Sheryl Crow aces her throw, and even reveals that she had played this game quite a few times before.

Sheryl Crow shared,

"Something came out! When I had the axe in my hand, just something came out. I think it was always in there!"

Apart from the games, the episode will also feature guest performances by Blake Shelton and other stars who will be competing. In episode one, Shelton himself went up against singer Kane Brown, although sadly, Blake's team lost.

Barmageddon airs every Monday night at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT only on USA Network. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes