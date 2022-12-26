What time will Barmageddon season 1 episode 4 air on USA Network? Jay Pharoah and actor Martin Kove battle it out

Barmageddon season 1 episode 4 is set to air on Monday, December 26, 2022, at 11 pm ET/ 10 pm CT on USA Network. The newly-released reality TV game is hosted by WWE champion and Hall of Famer Nikki Bella.

USA Network's Barmageddon is executively produced by Blake Shelton along with The Voice host and Shelton's co-star Carson Daly. The popular series features famous Hollywood celebrities arriving at Blake's bar Ole Red to help one "civilian" gain redemption by teaming up and competing against each other in classic bar games, which often have a whacky twist.

Although the games that are played are classic bar games, the series has added its own twist to them, making it even more entertaining for viewers.

Episode four of Barmageddon will feature comedian Jay Pharoah and actor Martin Kove, who will go up against each other and help their teammates walk away victorious at the end of the competition.

The episode will revolve around five rounds and the team with the highest score will win a special prize, while the losing team will walk away empty-handed.

Episode 4 of Barmageddon will air on December 26 at 11 pm ET only on USA Network

Titled Jay Pharoah vs Martin Kove, episode 4 of Barmageddon will feature the two celebrities battling it out in unique games. Each celebrity will be paired with a "civilian" who went viral after a failed video of them was uploaded on social media, and they are now seeking redemption.

The show will mostly feature the celebrities playing the bar games. But in a few rounds, their teammates will also help them out. Whichever team loses the round, they have a chance to make up for it and tie the score by spinning the wheel of redemption.

The wheel of redemption will have three challenges the losing team will have to take part in. There is also a sliver of hope, and if the wheel lands on it, they get the easy way out by tying the score without completing any challenge.

If viewers miss the episode, it can be streamed the next day on Peacock. Viewers without cable TV can watch the episode live on YouTube TV if they have a valid subscription.

What to expect from episode 4 of Barmageddon?

Prior to the release of episode four, the famed reality TV series took to their social media page and released a few sneak peeks, teasing fans as to what they can expect from the show. The trailer showcases Jay Pharoah and Martin Kove playing a variety of games like Beer Bombs and Just the Pick.

One of the sneak peeks shows Jay Pharoah aiming to make a shot into the Beer cup from a balcony. Meanwhile, Blake jokes about Jay wearing a jacket for a sports competition. But Jay said that he had swag, and despite the distraction, he threw the ball into the beer cup in one shot.

In another sneak peek, Jay mentioned that he was on Barmageddon to make it his living room. Martin Kove is also up for the competition and there's some banter between him and Jay Pharoah during their challenges.

Barmageddon airs every Monday night at 11 pm ET/ 10 pm CT only on USA Network. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

