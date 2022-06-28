What time will Baymax! air on Disney+? Release date, plot and more about the Big Hero 6 sequel series

Disney's adorable nurse robot that won hearts all over back in 2014 is all set to return in Baymax!

Created by Don Hall, the series will follow Baymax interacting with the people of San Fransokyo and doing his best to provide aid wherever he can. Following his adventures to save the city, in the series he will be seen getting back to his original aim of helping sick and injured people.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the beloved character and its series, premiering at 3:00 am ET on June 29, 2022.

Producers, directors, cast list and everything else you need to know about Baymax!

The series will have a total of six episodes with new episodes dropping every Wednesday. Baymax! is produced by Roy Conli and Bradford Simonson, with shorts written by Cirocco Dunlap. Each episode is directed by Dean Wellins, Lissa Treiman, Dan Abraham, and Mark Kennedy.

The series has been voiced by Scott Adsit (Baymax), Ryan Potter (Hiro Hamada). Maya Rudolph (Aunt Cass) and Zeno Robinson (Ali), alongside Emily Kuroda, Lilimar and Jaboukie Young-White.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Baymax! returns to the fantastical city of San Fransokyo where the affable, inflatable, inimitable healthcare companion, Baymax (voice of Scott Adsit), sets out to do what he was programmed to do: help others. The six-episode series of healthcare capers introduces extraordinary characters who need Baymax’s signature approach to healing in more ways than they realize."

The inflatable robot first saved the day in Disney's 2014 animated film, Big Hero 6 and his return will also see Hiro as they save the city of San Fransokyo once again. This time, however, they will not be fighting masked villains or evil microbots.

Baymax, Hiro, and the other members of their superhero team originally appeared in the Marvel Comics series Big Hero 6 and though the film is only loosely based on the comics, Big Hero 6 was the first Disney animated film to feature Marvel characters.

What we know about the series from the trailer drops

The official trailer for Baymax! was released in November 2021. This was followed by another trailer, which was released in May 2022. The clip showed the robot doing what he does best - helping people. He is seen encouraging a neighbor to say fit, demostrating how to apply bandaids and helping run a cafe.

Although he wants to be a helping hand, unfortunately, Baymax is seen causing minor chaos around the city just to chade and pet a cat.

The series is the first to be produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios, a second one based on Big Hero 6. According to creator Don Hall:

"In each of our six episodes, Baymax just wants to help someone — and a lot of times they don’t want to be helped. He sets out to fix a physical issue that he's identified, and in the process, gets to a deeper, more emotional place and can be almost transformative in that role."

He further added:

"We actually get to explore more of the city of San Fransokyo, this huge, wonderful, rich canvas. The series really focuses on his original protocol, which is to be a nurse robot."

Stream Baymax! on Disney+ from Wednesday, June 29.

Big Hero 6 and Big Hero 6: The Series are also available to stream on the platform.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far