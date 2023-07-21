Netflix's upcoming African comedy flick, Big Nunu's Little Heist, will air on the streaming platform on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 3 am ET (tentative time). The movie centers around a former army personnel who now works as a delivery person. His life takes a dramatic turn after he gets pulled into a gangster's orbit and is now part of a gang that sets out to perform an infamous heist.

The film stars Jefferson Tshabalala in the lead role, alongside various others portraying significant supporting characters. Big Nunu's Little Heist is helmed by Andy Kasrils, who's also written the screenplay.

Netflix's Big Nunu's Little Heist trailer offers a peek into a former army personnel's dangerous adventure

Netflix released the official trailer for Big Nunu's Little Heist on July 17, 2023, and it offers a peek into the numerous shocking and comic events set to unfold in the new film.

The trailer briefly depicts the gang that the protagonist gets involved with. It touches upon some key moments from the film without revealing any major details that could potentially spoil the viewing experience for fans. Along with the trailer, Netflix has also put out the official trailer for the film on their YouTube channel, which states:

''An ex-soldier turned deliveryman is dragged into a local kingpin's bumbling gang to pull off a daring heist in an infamous South African township.''

Apart from that, more details pertaining to the film are not yet revealed. Based on the official trailer and synopsis, viewers can look forward to an immensely entertaining and hilarious comedy flick perfect for a weekend viewing.

More about Big Nunu's Little Heist plot and cast

Big Nunu's Little Heist stars Jefferson Tshabalala in the lead role of the protagonist. The protagonist is a former army personnel who now works as a delivery executive. His life takes a dramatic turn after he accidentally gets sucked into a world of crime and violence.

He's now part of a gang that is planning to conduct a highly risky heist. It'll be interesting to see how his character would be explored in the film as the story seems to be told from his point of view. Tshabalala looks quite impressive in the film's trailer, and fans can expect him to deliver a memorable performance in the movie.

Jefferson Tshabalala has previously appeared in Samantha Nell's Do Your Worst, wherein he portrayed a small role as a commercials director. Appearing alongside Tshabalala in another key role is actor Tony Miyambo, who essays the role of Punchununu.

Based on the trailer, he seems to be the main gangster leading the heist. He seems to be the villain of the story. Apart from that, not many other details about his character are known at this point. His other notable credits include Wonder Boy for President, Chin Up!, Red Cake, and many more.

Other important supporting cast members include actors like Amahle Khumalo as Innocentia, Kagiso Lediga as Detective Khumalo, Khanyisa Bunu as Mumsy, Mpho Popps as Police Vilakazi, Celeste Ntuli as Mayor Tshabalala, and many more.

Don't forget to catch Big Nunu's Little Heist on Netflix on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 3 am ET.