Episode 7 of Cruel Summer season 2 is expected to air on Freeform on Monday, July 10, 2023, at 9 pm ET (tentative time). The mystery drama series is an anthology that tells two different stories in two seasons. The current season follows two young girls, whose friendship is put to test, thanks to a love triangle.

The second season's cast is led by Sadie Stanley and Lexi Underwood, who play the lead roles of Megan Landry and Isabella LaRue, respectively. The show, helmed by Bert V. Royal, has received positive reviews from fans and critics.

Cruel Summer season 2 episode 7 will focus on the tensions rising at Y2K in 1999

Freeform dropped the official trailer for Cruel Summer season 2 episode 7 on July 8, 2023, briefly depicting a number of key moments set to unfold in the upcoming episode. Titled It's the End of the World, the new episode is expected to focus on the tensions rising at Y2K during the winter of 1999.

Meanwhile, the three main characters' lives are shaken, following a conversation during the New Year party. Elsewhere, in 2000, Ned becomes a suspect as new evidence emerges. Take a look at a short synopsis of the episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''In winter 1999, tensions are high on Y2K; at the New Year's Eve party, a not-so-secret conversation changes the lives of the trio forever; in summer 2000, suspicion falls on Ned after some new evidence from summer 1999 comes to light.''

The trailer for the episode also focuses on Luke and Megan's childhood. Apart from that, not much else is known about the plot of the new episode. The previous episode, titled The Plunge, depicted some interesting events unfolding at Luke's birthday party.

In 1999, Megan is shown to be more distant and cold towards Luke. With the story getting more dramatic and intense with every episode, fans can expect a thrilling conclusion to the current season as it heads towards the much-anticipated finale in a few weeks.

A quick look at Cruel Summer plot and cast

Cruel Summer season 2 tells the story of two teenage girls who are best friends. Their friendship takes a dramatic turn after a boy enters their lives and a complicated love triangle forms. Here's Freeform's official description of the series:

''Set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest, the next chapter of “Cruel Summer” follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship.''

The synopsis further reads,

''Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella and Megan’s best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward.''

The lead cast includes Sadie Stanley, Lexi Underwood, and Griffin Gluck, whose performances have received high praise from viewers and critics. The remaining cast members include numerous other actors like KaDee Strickland as Debbie Landry, Lisa Yamada as Parker Tanaka, Sean Blakemore as Sheriff Myer, and many more.

Don't miss the latest episode of Cruel Summer season 2 on Freeform on Monday, July 10, 2023.

