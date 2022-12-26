What time will Death in Paradise Christmas Special air on BBC One? Release date, plot, and more details explored

Death in Paradise Christmas Special will air on Boxing Day on Monday, December 26, 2022, at 9 pm on BBC One and will later be available on BBC iPlayer.

The episode will see the return of the lead DI Neville Parker, played by Ralf Little, Shantol Jackson as DS Naomi Thomas, Tahj Miles as Officer Marlon Pryce, Elizabeth Bourgine as Catherine, and Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson. It will also feature guest actors like Les Dennis, Siobhan McSweeney, and Sophie Edge as Neville's love interest.

Last year's Death in Paradise Christmas Special was met with positive reviews, which pushed the show makers to create a Christmas Special for this year. Needless to say, viewers and fans are quite excited to find out how this year's special will pan out.

DI Neville Parker is back in Death in Paradise Christmas Special, and this time he is in love

Season 11 of Death in Paradise ended on a stressful cliffhanger for Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, and from the looks of it, the drama isn't letting go of him easily.

BBC previously teased that Neville was going to enter the dating game when he met holidaymaker Sophie in an airport car park. He accidentally took her suitcase home, and the incident looked like the start of a comical, wholesome romance.

In an interview with What To Watch, actor Ralf Little commented on the plot by saying:

"Love is possibly in the air for Neville, but it's complicated. There's a character, Sophie, played by Chelsea Edge who is absolutely brilliant. She arrives on the island like a bombshell, and Neville is immediately smitten."

This episode will also have its fair share of spooky elements, with an old case of Commissioner Selwyn’s returning to torment him. There will also be an investigation into the murder of a true crime podcaster on the hunt for a missing child.

As a fan of horror, Don Warrington, who plays the Commissioner, said:

"We explore a character's past with the Ghost of Christmas past format… and there are many ghosts! That was fun to explore, fun to play. It allows all the characters to go somewhere different. It packs a punch and like all good stories has power."

While the actors appear to be quite thrilled with where the story is going, executive producer Tim Key also spoke highly of the episode by saying:

"We’ve got a fantastic story which comes loaded with all the mystery, intrigue and surprise that our fans love to see. The special has a Ghost story Christmas feel to it. I think people are going to really like it. It's not designed to scare the kids, but it's unsettling, like Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol."

For the time being, no trailer or a preview of the episode has been released, but from what BBC has revealed so far, the audience is in for a treat this Boxing Day. Death in Paradise Christmas Special 2022 will be one for the entire family to enjoy.

What is Death in Paradise about?

First aired in 2011, Death in Paradise is a British–French crime comedy-drama, which takes place on a fictional Caribbean island called Saint Marie. The show has had 11 seasons so far and will see its final season next year.

The office synopsis of the Christmas special released by BBC reads:

"Christmas in Saint Marie takes a spooky turn this year when an old case of Selwyn’s comes back to haunt him following the murder of a true crime podcaster on the hunt for a missing child. Marlon is forced to spend the night in a haunted house and Darlene takes a hard look at her life choices."

Don't forget to watch Death in Paradise Christmas Special on Monday, December 26, 2022, at 9 pm on BBC One.

