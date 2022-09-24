What time will Halloween Cookie Challenge Season 1 Episode 1 air on Food channel? Release date and more details explored

Food Network's brand-new show Halloween Cookie Challenge is set to premiere on September 26 at 10 pm ET. The show, which has been specially introduced for Halloween, intends to popularize quirky cookie-baking techniques for this spooky time of the year.

Season 1 of Halloween Cookie Challenge will have a six-episode run in which contestants will be challenged to make Halloween-themed cookies. By the end of the sixth episode, the contestant who manages to impress the judging panel will be declared the Halloween Cooking Champion and take home a grand cash prize.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"This Halloween, candy is not the only sweet treat we'll be enjoying. Expert chef Jet Tila and baking queen Rosanna Pansino bring together four of the best cookie makers in the country to compete in two rounds of baking, decorating and 3D cookie making to prove they are the cookier to fear! The winner will take home a trick-or-treat bag filled with $10,000 and the title of Halloween Cookie Champion."

Halloween Cookie Challenge will be hosted by chefs Rosanna Pansino and Jet Tila, who will also be acting as judges on the show. Jet is a celebrity chef and restaurateur, whereas Rosanna is a baker and a YouTuber. This is the first time they have been paired together.

More details explored ahead of Halloween Cookie Challenge season 1

Season 1 of Halloween Cookie Challenge will feature five contestants in every episode. They will compete against each other to bake the best-looking and best-tasting cookies for Halloween.

Every one-hour episode of the show is going to be filled with challenges aimed at making the competition tougher. Apart from baking cookies that look a certain way, contestants will also be asked to add specific flavors to them.

The contestant who emerges victorious in all the challenges across the six episodes will ultimately be deemed the champion, and will also get to take home a cash prize of $10,000.

For the premiere episode of Halloween Cookie Challenge, titled Halloween Costumes and Haunted Houses, the competition will be held in two rounds.

In the first round, contestants will be given the task of making two costumes out of cooking dough. The official synopsis of the episode describes this round as follows:

"Halloween is fast approaching, but don't fret if you haven't decided what to be yet! In round one, hosts Jet Tila and Rosanna Pansino tasked four expert cookie makers with creating two costumes out of cookies!"

In the second round, to make things more interesting, participants will be asked to bake 3D cookie buildings. That apart, the cookies will also need to be induced with specific flavors. The episode synopsis describes this round as follows:

"Things start to get spooky in round two as the cookiers construct 3D haunted buildings. To make sure their displays have a hauntingly delicious taste, they incorporate spirits like black raspberry liqueur, melon liqueur, absinthe and orange aperitif."

Viewers can watch the premiere of Halloween Cookie Challenge on September 26 on Food Network and Discovery+.

