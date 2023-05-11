What time will Korean series Black Knight air on Netflix? Release date, plot, cast and more explored

The highly anticipated show Black Knight is all set to premiere on May 12, 2023, at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix. Set in the year 2071, the Korean series entails the story of the legendary knight 5-8 who's on a quest to end the Chun-Myung, an evil empire more powerful than the government.

Here's the official synopsis of the show, as per Netflix:

"Welcome to 2071. Decades ago, a comet struck Earth and killed 99% of the planet’s population. Since then, all of Seoul has turned into a wasteland — where only certain groups are deemed worthy enough to receive now-scarce resources like oxygen and food, which are delivered by couriers."

It continues:

"Those denied these resources are called refugees and are aided by a secret faction of couriers, aka black knights. The most heroic of them all is 5-8 — who’s determined to thwart Chun-Myung, an evil empire more powerful than the government."

The science fiction series has managed to gain a lot of attention for its new and unique storyline and its incredibly talented star cast including the likes of Kim Woo-bin, Kang You-seok, and Esom, including numerous others. It is based on the novel Delivery Knight by Lee Yoon-Gyun and was created by Cho Ui-seok and Kim Hyun-deok.

Black Knight promises to be a thrilling escapade for viewers

Netflix released the trailer for the show on April 27, 2023, and it is every bit as thrilling, spooky, and dramatic as the viewers expected it to be. The show manages to flawlessly encapsulate the apocalyptic setting of the year 2071 and has already caught the attention of many for its intriguing characters.

The trailer gives us a glimpse into the life of 5-8, a deliveryman by profession who is secretly a part of a faction of couriers known as the Black Knights. In the year 2071, 1% of the population survived because of the rise in pollution levels 40 years ago, and it is the responsibility of the deliverymen to deliver oxygen and other necessities to ensure the survival of this population.

However, there is a part of society, that is excluded from the delivery of these goods, known as refugees. Black Knights, the faction of couriers take the responsibility of secretly providing these people with basic necessities and therefore, work against the system that the government provided. But, 5-8 takes it one step further and begins on the quest to bring down the evil empire Chun-Myung which is even more powerful than the government.

The unpredictability of the plot and the inclusion of several interesting characters is sure to be the highlight of the show as the trailer suggests.

More details about Black Knight cast

The show houses a star-studded cast with Kim Woo-bin in the lead role who plays 5-8. The actor has already managed to garner appreciation for his acting in the show and fans can expect him to deliver a stunning performance in the show. Kim Woo-bin has previously starred in numerous films including Uncontrollably Fond, The Heirs, White Christmas, and Master, among numerous others.

The show's cast also includes other characters essaying pivotal roles including:

Song Seung-Heon as Ryu Seok

Kang Yoo-seok as Sa-wol

Esom as Seol-ah

Kim Eui-sung

Jin Kyung as the president

Nam Kyung-eup

Roh Yoon-seo

Lee Joo-seung

Jung Eun-seong

Lee Sang-jin as

Catch the upcoming episode of Black Knight on May 12, 2023, at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes