The 7th and final episode of Love & Death is expected to air on Max on Thursday, May 25, at 3:00 am ET (tentative time). The show tells the story of a woman who gets involved in an affair with her neighbour, however, things take a shocking turn when her lover's wife is killed and she's believed to be the prime suspect.

The show is reportedly inspired by the true story of a homemaker in Texas named Candy Montgomery, who, in 1980, was accused of killing her lover's wife. The series stars Elizabeth Olsen in the lead role, along with several others playing important supporting characters.

Max's Love & Death episode 7 will provide a closure to Candy's trial

An official promo for Love & Death has not yet been released by Max. Titled Sssshh, the upcoming episode will continue to focus on what led to Betty's death and Candy's involvement in it.

The new episode is expected to be the finale of the mini-series, and it'll be interesting to see how the story pans out. As per the true story, the woman was ultimately found not guilty, so fans can expect a highly dramatic and intense courtroom drama in the final episode.

The previous episode, titled The Big Top, focused on jury selection, wherein Don reveals that Candy killed Betty in self-defense. Subsequently, the trial begins and Allen takes the stand, following which he's asked about Betty's anxiety issues.

More details about Love & Death's plot and cast

Love & Death revolves around a woman who gets involved in a passionate affair with her neighbour. Her life, however, turns into a complete nightmare after her lover's wife is found dead, and people suspect her to be the killer. The show then depicts the subsequent trial and her struggles as she desperately tries to prove her innocence. Here's the official synopsis of the show, as per Warner Bros. Discovery:

"This riveting drama, written by David E. Kelley and directed by Lesli Linka Glatter, tells the true story of Candy and Pat Montgomery and Betty and Allan Gore – two churchgoing couples enjoying their smalltown Texas life… until an extramarital affair leads somebody to pick up an axe."

So far, critics' reviews have been largely positive, with praise mostly directed towards the writing, tone, strong characterization, and performances by the actors, among other things.

The star-cast features Elizabeth Olsen, who portrays the lead role of Candy Montgomery. The actress has been brilliant throughout the show as she perfectly portrays her character's sadness, anxiety, and determination with stunning ease. Apart from the crime series, she's best-known for her performances in various shows and films like Martha Marcy May Marlene, Wind River, and many more.

Other important supporting cast members include actors like Jesse Plemons as Allan Gore, Patrick Fugit as Pat Montgomery, and Lily Rabe as Betty Gore, among many more. Noted TV writer and producer David E. Kelley is the creator of the show; he also serves as the writer. Directors include Lesli Linka Glatter and Clark Johnson.

Catch the final episode of Love & Death on Max on Thursday, May 25, at 3:00 am ET.

Poll : 0 votes