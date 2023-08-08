The 18th episode of Riverdale season 7 is expected to air on The CW on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 9 pm ET (tentative time). The popular show is currently in its final season and is inching closer to its much-anticipated finale. So far, the 7th season has received positive reviews from viewers and critics, with many praising its gripping plot-line and performances by the actors, among other things.

The series centers around a group of teenagers who delve deep into a number of mysteries lurking in their town. The show is helmed by noted screenwriter and playwright Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

Riverdale season 7 episode 18 will focus on a new mystery seemingly connected to a series of murders

A short 20-second promo for Riverdale season 7 episode 18 offers a glimpse of the numerous crucial events set to unfold in the new episode. Titled Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Five: For a Better Tomorrow, the upcoming episode is expected to focus on a new mystery that seems to have some connections with a series of murders in town.

Elsewhere, Archie begins to reconsider his career after Uncle Frank expresses his disappointment. Rotten Tomatoes' description of the episode reads:

''As the gang gets swept up in Cold War paranoia, a new mystery in Riverdale leads Jughead to suspect it may have ties to a string of suspicious murders in town; Archie reconsiders his future after Uncle Frank gives him a hard time about his poetry.''

Apart from that, not many other details regarding the new episode are known at this point. The previous episode, titled Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Four: A Different Kind of Cat, depicted Betty seeking Toni and Cheryl's help after she decided to get her own book published. Meanwhile, Kevin, Veronica, and Clay hosted Hollywood actor Josie McCoy.

With only a few more episodes left in the show, it'll be interesting to see how the story pans out. Over the years, the show has received positive reviews from viewers and critics, with major praise directed towards its unique storyline, acting, and writing, among various other things.

A quick look at Riverdale plot and cast

The supernatural teen drama series focuses on the lives of a group of teenage friends who go through the various phases of adolescence whilst dealing with the innumerable mysteries and evil forces lurking in their town. Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of the show reads:

''Archie Andrews starts the school year with the world weighing on his shoulders. He's decided he wants to pursue a future in the music business, but his recently ended clandestine relationship with the music teacher has left him without a mentor, and his friendship with Jughead Jones is in a bad place.''

The synopsis further reads:

''Things look like they might be turning around when Veronica Lodge, a new girl, arrives. Despite the instant chemistry, Veronica is hesitant to risk a friendship with Betty -- who has a crush on Archie -- to pursue anything. Amidst all the small-town banality lurks a mystery: the recent tragic death of Jason Blossom, the twin brother of beautiful and popular troublemaker, Cheryl.''

The show's main cast features the likes of KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Marisol Nichols, Cole Sprouse, and many others.

Don't miss the latest episode of Riverdale season 7 on The CW on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.