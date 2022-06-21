What time will Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 3 air on The CW? Details explored

It's a new week, and that means a brand new episode of Roswell, New Mexico is all set to drop tonight at 8:00 pm ET.

Developed by Carina Adly Mackenzie, the series follows Liz Ortecho, who falls in love with a teen alien, Max Evans, and promises to protect his secret. But things take a different turn when a violent attack reveals the existence of other aliens, threatening Max's life.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming episode of Roswell, New Mexico Season 4.

Where to watch Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 3?

Episode 3 of Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 is all set to premiere on Monday, June 20 at 8:00 pm ET on CW and CW App.

The upcoming episode is titled Subterranean Homesick Alien and might see Liz, Max and Michael joining forces with Cameron for a shared mission. There is also the possibility of romantic subplots and interesting new twists.

The latest season of Roswell, New Mexico stars Jeanine Mason, Nathan Dean, Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, Michael Trevino and Amber Midthunder. The recurring cast includes Carlos Compean, Riley Voelkel, Tanner Novlan, Sibongile Mlambo and Quentin Plair. The upcoming episode will be directed by America Young and written by Leah Longoria and Joel Thompson.

What happened in episode 2 of Roswell, New Mexico?

The second episode of the season was titled Fly, and saw Max and Liz having a heart-to-heart where he questioned his newfound power and she promised to help him as much as she could.

Cam met Dallas at the Crashdown, where he turned down her interests. She told him that he did a great job helping them investigate and that the pod was lucky to have him. At Wild Pony, Isobel saw Kyle and later learned that he was on a date with a woman he met at the hospital earlier.

At the end of the episode, Alex was seen heading outside of Roswell where the locusts had been spotted. He got out of his car to follow them but was pulled into the sand. Tezca stood behind him, forcing him lower, making him realize that she was not a friend. She sank him all the way down until he was gone. Meanwhile, back at Michael's, the glass began glowing.

What to expect from the upcoming episode?

The trailer for the upcoming episode featured Max and Cam bringing Michael and Liz in to help with their plans to catch Bonnie and Clyde.

As per the clip, Michael may be undercover for this plan, allowing them to successfully infiltrate the alien duo by acting as an ally to them. Viewers will also see Jones' contingency plan involving Alex, which might make Michael realize that the aliens are a threat to the person he loves the most.

Maria is also seen hiding her recent lack of visions and spending more time with Dallas.

Catch the latest episode of Roswell, New Mexico on CW and CW App on Monday, June 20.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far