What time will Selena + Chef Season 4 air on HBO Max? Release date, plot and more details explored

Selena + Chef is back and we cannot wait to try out all the recipes from the show.

This season will be very special for Disney fans as it was shot in Malibu in the same villa where Miley Stewart (Miley Cyrus) lived in the first three seasons of Hannah Montana. The first three seasons of Selena + Chef were shot in Selena's home.

Hosted by Selena Gomez, the cooking show will premiere on Thursday, August 18 on HBO Max at 03:00 am ET with the first three episodes of Season 4. The next three episodes of the show will be released on HBO Max on August 25. The final four episodes will be released on September 1 on HBO Max.

The series will feature the host trying to learn to cook from many world renowned chefs online.

Format and Plot of Selena + Chef Season 4

The reality cooking show will follow a similar format to previous seasons. The singer will visit the Malibu beach house with her friends and family and learn how to make new summery dishes from chefs all across the world online via video calls.

The celebrity chefs will also highlight a charity of their own on the show. From the previous three seasons, 26 non-profit organizations have received $400,000 in donations. The chefs featured in Season 4 are:

Adrienne Cheatham

DeVonn Francis

Gordon Ramsay

Kristen Kish

Ludo Lefebvre

Matty Matheson

Nick DiGiovanni

Paola Velez

Priya Krishna

Rachael Ray

Season 4 trailer

The chaotic trailer of the show hints that the singer will go beyond her comfort zone as she tries to copy the chef’s cooking styles on video calls. The season will also feature the first in-house guest of the show, Gordon Ramsay. In the trailer, he can be seen getting very disappointed as Selena rates her cooking at 5 out of 10.

The series description reads:

"While in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic, singer Selena Gomez brushes up on her cooking skills with the help of master chefs."

She will be seen cooking many innovative dishes like sweet corn and baby carrots with smoked yogurt, dahi toast with a nice cilantro chutney and pesto pasta inside a parmesan cheese wheel.

Aside from that, she might get a free therapy session from chef Matty Matheson, who says in the trailer, "Imperfection is Perfection." In the trailer, the singer-songwriter describes the cooking process as "light, bright, and entertaining."

More about the singer-cum-host of the show

30-year-old Selena Gomez began her acting career at a very young age. She featured in Barney and Friends when she was just 12-years-old. Gomez rose to fame in 2007 when she got to play the role of Alex Russo in Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place.

Since then, she has acted in more than 29 television series and 39 movies. The celebrity is also a singer with over 7 million album sales, according to Billboard.

Gomez rose to prominence recently as the star of the hit TV show Only Murders in the Building.

About Selena + Chef, Selena's cooking show has won several awards, including the Critics' Choice Real TV Award, the MTV Movie & TV Award, and the Taste Award.

Catch onto Season 4 of Selena + Chef on HBO Max on August 18.

Edited by Vinay Agrawal