What time will #TextMeWhenYouGetHome air on Lifetime? Release date, what to expect, and more

The second season of the true-crime docuseries #TextMeWhenYouGetHome is scheduled to arrive on Lifetime on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 8/7c and will be available on their streaming platform the next day.

The show focuses on the harrowing stories of women who have been abducted, harmed, or killed while they were alone. Each episode delves into the cases, starting from the moment the women go missing, and follows the investigation until the capture of their perpetrators

The official synopsis of the series, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"#TextMeWhenYouGetHome became a worldwide movement following the 2021 death of Sarah Everard in the U.K. The hashtag sparked global awareness, anger and a conversation around the vulnerability and lack of safety women feel while in public alone. In this true-crime docuseries, each episode follows the case of a woman who has been abducted, harmed, or even murdered by someone on what was an otherwise average day in her life."

It continues:

"These stories are told through interviews, re-creations, texts, phone records and other digital breadcrumbs that authorities used to solve the case. Unfolding as a whodunnit, all suspects are explored until the actual perpetrator is caught. In several episodes, survivors of these harrowing sagas tell their stories in their own words."

The show is created by Melissa Sellers-Durham, Hank Slaughter, and Clayton Hillsbury, with Andy Streitfeld, Amy Winter, and Nicole Vogel acting as the executive producers.

#TextMeWhenYouGetHome: A thought-provoking and disturbing look at the dangers women face

Lifetime released a 30-second preview of the upcoming season of the show which teases many more of such stories.

The show uses a variety of techniques to tell these stories, including emotional interviews with the victims' families and friends, stylistic recreations of the crime, and actual texts, phone records, and other digitally available information that the police could use to solve the case.

One of the most striking aspects of the show is the way that it highlights communication. In many cases, the women who were abducted or killed could have been saved if they simply texted a friend or a family member if they were safe.

This aspect highlights the show's message, as the preview ends with a warning from the show's creators:

"If you are going to be out by yourself, make sure someone knows where you are and when you expect to be home."

#TextMeWhenYouGetHome is certainly not an easy show to watch but it is an important one. It is a reminder of the dangers that women face every day, and it is a call to action for everyone in society to do their part in maintaining safety.

#TextMeWhenYouGetHome release schedule explored

A still from #TextMeWhenYouGetHome (Image via Lifetime)

The show premieres on Monday, August 7, 2023, on Lifetime. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the show will follow a weekly release schedule with two new episodes of the show releasing every Monday until August 28, 2023.

The schedule is as follows:

Episode 1: "Miya Marcano" - August 7, 2023

Episode 2: "Madison Nygard" - August 7, 2023

Episode 3: "JaRay Wilson" - August 14, 2023

Episode 4: "Kamyrn Johnson" - August 14, 2023

Episode 5: "Kelsey Smith" - August 21, 2023

Episode 6: "Nia Wilson" - August 21, 2023

Episode 7: "Ashley Kline" - August 28, 2023

Episode 8: "Carla Stefaniak" - August 28, 2023

#TextMeWhenYouGetHome releases on Lifetime on August 7, 2023 at 8/7c.