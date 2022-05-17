What time will The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-Up air on Netflix? Details explored

Netflix's highly anticipated stand-up special, The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-Up, is a tribute to several iconic stand-up comedians like George Carlin, Robin Williams, and many others. The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-Up is part of the comedy specials from the Netflix Is A Joke comedy festival, which featured more than 300 comedians.

The official synopsis of the stand-up special on Netflix reads:

''Top comedians hit the stage to celebrate stand-up legends George Carlin, Robin Williams, Joan Rivers and Richard Pryor and induct them into The Hall.''

What time will The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-Up air on Netflix?

The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-Up will air on Netflix on May 19, 2022, at 3:00 AM ET. The special features John Mulaney, Dave Chappelle, Chelsea Handler, and Jon Stewart, who honor Robin Williams, Richard Pryor, Joan Rivers, and George Carlin.

The festival featured over 300 comedians performing 288 shows at over 35 venues across Los Angeles. The festival ran from April 28 through May 8 in the City of Angels, and a few days after it wrapped up, the streaming giant announced that the performances would be coming to the platform, sending fans into a frenzy.

Other Netflix is a Joke Specials to be aired

Following The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-Up, Netflix will air several specials from the festival over several weeks. These include Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill, That’s My Time with David Letterman, Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration, A Tribute to Bob Saget, Amy Schumer's Parental Advisory, Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends, Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live, Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special, and Best of the Festival.

Apart from the aforementioned specials, Netflix will also air a historical special from Gabriel ''Fluffy'' Iglesias, who became the first stand-up artist to perform at the Dodger Stadium. The festival was first announced in March 2020 but had to be pushed due to the pandemic.

The event also featured postcard recordings, table readings, and conversations from Larry David, John Mulaney, Kevin Hart, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Pete Davidson, Amy Schumer, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Wanda Sykes, David Letterman, Patton Oswalt, Conan O’Brien, Margaret Cho, Bill Burr, among others. The festival received widespread media attention and was well-received by fans who are now eagerly waiting for the specials to arrive on the OTT platform.

You can watch The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-Up on Netflix on May 19, 2022, at 3:00 AM ET.

