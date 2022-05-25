What time will The Staircase episode 6 air on HBO Max? Release date, plot and more about Colin Firth's show

HBO's latest miniseries, The Staircase, which premiered on HBO Max on May 5, 2022, has aired 5 episodes. The sixth episode is expected to premiere on the platform on May 26, 2022, at 3.00 AM ET. The series revolves around a writer accused of murdering his wife after being found dead at the bottom of a staircase in their home.

Helmed by Antonio Campus, the show is based on the docudrama of the same name created by Jean-Xavier de Lestrade, who directed the Oscar-winning documentary Murder on a Sunday Morning. HBO Max's show stars Colin Firth in the lead role of the writer, named Michael Peterson, and Toni Collette as his wife, Kathleen Peterson. Read further to know more details about the sixth episode of the show.

About The Staircase plot so far

Episode 6 of The Staircase is expected to air on HBO Max on May 26, 2022, at 3.00 AM ET. 5 episodes have been aired so far, and one new episode will be released every Thursday till June 9, 2022. The series has received critical acclaim, with most critics comparing it favorably to the original 2004 documentary by Jean-Xavier de Lestrade.

The series focuses on Michael Peterson's plight, a writer accused of killing his wife after the medical examiner concluded that the victim had been hit with a weapon.

The previous episode, titled The Beating Heart, focuses on Peterson's life in prison following the jury's verdict. Peterson struggles to deal with his violent inmates and reaches out to another prisoner for protection. Meanwhile, Peterson's lawyer, David Rudolf, tries his best to get his client released, while Jean Xavier-de Lestrade continues their work on the docuseries.

The Staircase original documentary

The original documentary received widespread critical acclaim and won a Peabody Award in 2005. It consists of 13 episodes, which are now available to stream on Netflix. The show premiered initially as an 8-episode miniseries back in 2004, but in 2012-13, Lestrade made 2 more episodes covering further developments in the case. Later, 3 more episodes were added for Netflix.

The true story of Michael Peterson garnered massive attention, thanks to the acclaimed documentary and numerous other television productions based on the case.

Peterson was convicted of murdering his wife in 2003 and was granted a new trial in 2011 after the judge stated a crucial prosecution witness had provided misleading testimony. In 2017, the court reduced the charge to manslaughter after Peterson submitted an Alfred plea. He was sentenced to time already served and released from prison. He is 78 years old and recently returned to his home in Durham in North California.

The Staircase trailer

HBO Max dropped the official trailer on April 21, 2022. The official synopsis reads:

''Inspired by a true story, The Staircase explores the life of Michael Peterson (Colin Firth), his sprawling North Carolina family, and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson (Toni Collette).''

The gripping trailer is filled with tense and emotional moments. With the first five episodes doing justice to the high levels of expectations set by the trailer, fans can expect a satisfying closure to the miniseries.

You can watch episode 6 of The Staircase on HBO Max on May 26, 2022, at 3.00 AM ET.

Edited by Sayati Das