Showtime's new miniseries, Waco: The Aftermath, is expected to air on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 10 pm ET, as per CinemaBlend. The show is a sequel to the hit 2018 series titled Waco and explores the aftermath of the devastating Waco siege.

The series features Michael Shannon in one of the lead roles, along with numerous others playing crucial supporting characters. The show is helmed by John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle and is based on David Thibodeau's acclaimed memoir titled A Place Called Waco: A Survivor's Story.

Showtime's Waco: The Aftermath trailer provides a deeper, insightful look into a devastating tragedy

Showtime put out the official trailer for Waco: The Aftermath on March 1, 2023, and it offers a peek into the numerous gripping events set to unfold in the new series. The trailer opens with Michael Shannon's character saying:

''I feel this..this undercurrent of rage in America.''

The trailer subsequently depicts the devastating aftermath of the Waco siege, focusing on the trials of the surviving members of the Branch Davidians, among other things.

Overall, the trailer maintains a highly intense and gripping tone that fans of crime thrillers would love. Along with the trailer, Showtime has also released the official synopsis of the series on their YouTube channel, which reads:

''Coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the tragic events at Mt. Carmel that began on February 28, 1993, WACO: THE AFTERMATH focuses on the fallout of the Waco disaster: the trials of the surviving members of the Branch Davidian sect and the rise of homegrown terrorist, Timothy McVeigh.''

The synopsis further states:

''The five-episode limited series also provides a broader context for the escalation of the American militia movement, which foreshadows the infamous attacks of the Oklahoma City bombing and the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can expect a highly dramatic and intense crime thriller that delves deep into the impact of the Waco siege and how it has changed American society forever.

The show reportedly has five episodes, and it'll follow the usual weekly-release format, with a new episode being released every Sunday until the finale on May 14, 2023.

Who stars in Waco: The Aftermath? Cast details revealed

The miniseries features Michael Shannon as Gary Noesner. Gary is an FBI negotiator who was involved in the Waco siege. Not many other details about his character are revealed, but based on the trailer, it seems the story is told from his point of view.

Shannon looks brilliant in the trailer as he portrays the confusion and pain with remarkable ease. Fans can expect him to deliver a haunting performance in the show. Shannon has played several memorable characters in numerous films like Take Shelter, Revolutionary Road, and Bullet Train, to name a few.

Apart from him, the rest of the cast includes actors like David Costabile as Judge Smith, John Leguizamo as Jacob Vasquez, Giovanni Ribisi as Dan Cogdell, and many more.

