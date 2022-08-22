What time will Welcome to Wrexham air on FX? Release date, plot and more about Ryan Reynolds' unscripted series

Football fans can look forward to a thrilling and inspirational series that captures the many ups and downs of a team with a rich history in the sport. Starring Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Welcome to Wrexham chronicles the sporting journey of the iconic Welsh football team, Wrexham A.F.C., after the two famous Hollywood stars decided to buy the team in late 2020.

The new sports documentary will premiere on FX on August 24, 2022. Without further ado, read on to find out the release time of Welcome to Wrexham on FX, the trailer, and more details about the highly anticipated sports documentary.

Welcome to Wrexham release time on FX, what to expect, and more details

Welcome to Wrexham is expected to premiere on FX on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 10:00 pm ET/PT. It is expected to arrive on Hulu the next day. The first two episodes of the unscripted series will air on the same day on FX, following which viewers can expect two new episodes to release every week.

FX Networks dropped the official trailer for the documentary on July 20, 2022, which shows the two leading actors talking about their love for the Wrexham A.F.C. One fan in the trailer, a young boy, jokingly asks Ryan Reynolds if he loves the football team for its red color since his iconic character Deadpool also happens to be in red color.

The series will depict how passionate Wrexham people are about football and their beloved team. With an evocative background score, Welcome to Wrexham's trailer promises a deeply inspirational and emotional documentary capturing the various joys and sorrows a team has to experience in their journey. Along with the trailer, FX Networks also shared a description of the docuseries, which reads:

''Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds navigate running the third oldest professional football club in the world. Welcome to Wrexham is a docuseries tracking the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, UK, as two Hollywood stars take ownership of the town’s historic yet struggling football club.''

A quick look at the history of Wrexham A.F.C.

Wrexham A.F.C. is widely regarded as one of the most popular football teams in the world. They are the third oldest professional soccer team in the world and the oldest football club in Wales. Over the years, the club has gone through a series of ups and downs.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the club's existence was reportedly under threat as it faced a number of challenges, due to which it reportedly temporarily laid off its staff following the 2019-20 National League suspension.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney formed the RR McReynolds Company LLC in November 2020, following which the duo officially purchased the iconic club. The upcoming documentary will depict the numerous challenges and struggles that the actors face while managing the team with no prior experience in soccer and taking them to the top.

You can watch Welcome to Wrexham on FX on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

