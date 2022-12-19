What time will Yellowstone season 5 episode 7 air on Paramount? Release date, plot, and more details explored

Yellowstone is one of the most popular shows in the world, and it has continued to wow viewers with its latest season, which premiered on November 13, 2022. The series is reaching an important point in the upcoming episode on December 18, which has been titled The Dream Is Not Me.

In the upcoming episode, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) will face another problem, but this time, it will not be related to his political decisions as governor of Montana. It will be about cattle, which has been a persistent crisis in the new season. The upcoming episode of the show will premiere at 8.00 pm EST on the Paramount channel.

Yellowstone season 5, episode 7 preview: Trouble for the Duttons?

The upcoming episode may turn out to be crucial for the show as it will mark the new season's halfway point. The series will be taking a short break after this episode and will return on January 1, 2022.

The synopsis for the episode reads:

"John deals with a problem with his herd. Senator Perry delivers news to Rainwater. Jamie and Sarah plan their next move. The entire Yellowstone enjoys a rare evening of fun together. Beth discusses a new business plan with the ranch in mind."

The cattle problem is a persistent one in numerous Western films and stories. This new problem may push John Dutton even further. Paramount has not revealed any more details about the episode, and fans will surely be surprised when the episode arrives.

The fifth season of the show also stars Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, Kelly Reilly as Bethany Dutton, Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton, Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler, Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long Dutton, Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton, and Gil Birmingham as Chief Thomas Rainwater.

What is Yellowstone about?

Yellowstone is a neo-western drama that originally began in 2018 on the Paramount Network. It was created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. The series follows conflicts along the shared borders of a large cattle ranch and features various recurring Western themes.

There are two spinoffs tracing the history of the Dutton family from the same creators, titled 1923 and 1883.

The synopsis for Yellowstone reads:

"A sixth-generation homesteader and devoted father, John Dutton controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. He operates in a corrupt world where politicians are compromised by influential oil and lumber corporations and land grabs make developers billions."

It continues:

"Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect, Dutton's property is in constant conflict with those it borders -- an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America's first national park."

Yellowstone is written by Taylor Sheridan, John Linson, John Coveny, Brett Conrad, Eric Jay Beck, and Ian McCulloch.

The upcoming episode of the show will premiere at 8.00 pm EST on the Paramount channel. It will also be available for streaming on Paramount+.

