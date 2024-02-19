"What in the Tubi movie is going on": Video of two Georgia gas station employees' staged armed robbery spurs hilarious reactions online

Two Georgia gas station employees took the internet by storm when hilarious footage of them staging multiple robberies at their workplace went viral. The two incidents in which the duo attempted to steal $5,000 occurred only minutes apart on January 20 and the following morning.

Footage shows the employee pretending to be an armed robber throwing a rather apparent fake punch at the employee at the register before emptying it. Netizens found the bizarre situation hilarious. Some social media users said the duo should have practiced and likened their acting skills to the alleged lousy acting in Tubi movies and shows. One X user exclaimed:

Netizens laughed at the hilarious footage of the fake robbery (Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

Social media users compare the fake Georgia gas station robbery to Tubi shows

Footage from a Georgia gas station showcased a hilarious scene when one employee pretended to be a robber and delivered a punch that did not even connect to the other employee, who acted like he had been knocked out. The alleged robber came back only a few minutes later to empty the cash register for around $5,000 as the employee gave him space to do so by holding his hands up.

Video footage of the incident went viral, prompting some hilarious online reactions. People joked about the very fake manner in which the employee fell and said that they should have practiced more.

Here are a few Instagram reactions to The Neighbourhood Talks' post about the incident:

The two Georgia gas station employees and their failed plan

According to the Duluth Police Department and video camera footage, on January 20, 2024, at 11:45 PM, an armed robber allegedly showed up at Shell gas station in Duluth, Georgia, and punched the employee behind the cash register, Raj Patel, unconscious before leaving with some cash. Patel got up from t the ground a few minutes after a co-worker found him on the floor.

The alleged robber then returned at 12:05 AM on the following day morning and threatened Patel, who threw his hands up and gave the robber space to empty the register before leaving. The Duluth Police Department case report showcases that the authorities arrived at 12:11 AM.

On being questioned, Patel stated that the unknown knife-wielding robber clad in all black had allegedly grabbed and pulled off Patel's gold chain before striking him in the mouth and nose area. He also stated that the suspect returned and took an estimated $5,000 in bigger bills from the register.

The officer-in-charge asked him if he had seen any employees walk out the door after the robbery, and he replied in the negative. Still, the officer later found another gas station employee, Danny Curtis, outside the dumpster area. On questioning him, the gas station employee initially stated that he did not see the robbery occur.

However, video footage from the store showed the robber leaving through the side door, going to the dumpster, changing clothes, coming back inside, wearing different clothes, and returning to the dumpster again. The suspect changed clothes again, went out of the dumpster, and returned to the dumpster once he saw the cops pull up.

The case report from a Duluth Police Department official further read,

"The final encounter with anyone in the dumpster area was when I found Danny Curtis working. Danny Curtis was also detained and handcuffed to the rear, checking for fit and double lock inside the store later during the investigation. When officers asked for the dumpster key, he pulled it out of his pocket, and dollar bills fell out,"

Curtis was not arrested that day, and his fellow gas station employee, Raj Patel, said that Curtis had nothing to do with the robbery. The department also stated that the video footage made it look unsure if the alleged robber's punch even made contact. Later, police interview footage showed Curtis finally confessing to the robbery and claiming that Patel had hired him for it.

According to Law & Crime, he told the interrogation officer that he had done the robbery twice, as Patel said to him that the first attempt was not good enough. The gas station employee stated that he was scared during the whole ordeal and even claimed to have thrown away the cash and his knife.

Curtis continues to be held at the Gwinnett County Jail for conspiracy to commit a felony and theft by taking a while. Patel now has an active warrant for conspiracy to commit a felony and faces a charge of false statements or writings.