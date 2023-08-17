What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 7 on FX: Release date, time, plot, and more

What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 7, titled Hybrid Creatures, is scheduled to arrive on FX on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 10 pm ET. The hit comedy series chronicles the lives of Nandor, Laszlo, Nadja, and Colin, four vampires who have resided in a dilapidated house in New York for hundreds of years.

Although they are extremely different from one another, they all share the struggle to fit into the modern world. The vampires frequently have conflicts with other vampires as well as humans, but they always find a way to survive thanks to their cunning, charm, and supernatural abilities.

What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 7: Detailed release information and what to expect

The upcoming episode of the show, titled Hybrid Creatures, is set to arrive on FX and Hulu on August 18, 2023. While the release timing for the US is 10 pm ET, the international release timings for the episode are as follows:

British Summer Time: 10 pm on August 17, 2023

Pacific Daylight Time: 10:30 pm on August 17, 2023

Australian Eastern Standard Time: 11 am on August 18, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 6:30 am on August 18, 2023

Korean Standard Time: 10 am on August 18, 2023

Japan Standard Time: 9 am on August 18, 2023

Philippine Time: 8 am on August 18, 2023

Where to watch/stream What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 7?

The upcoming episode of What We Do in the Shadows season 5 will be available to stream on FX and Hulu. The episode will also be available for digital purchase from streaming services like Apple TV, Google Play, and Amazon Play, after it has aired.

A quick recap of What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 6

The previous episode of the show started out with Guillermo inadvertently knocking himself over a block and sustaining multiple injuries. He's taken to the urgent care center by Nadja, where the duo encounters a doctor who's enthralled with Guillermo's vampire blood.

While Guillermo is compelled to lie about his true identity since Nadja is not yet aware of the truth, the doctor keeps asking him all sorts of questions about how life is as a vampire.

At the hospital, Guillermo meets Nandor, who informs him that Colin also knocked himself over and sustained a black eye and is being treated by the same doctor as Guillermo.

The most interesting twist in the episode is when it is revealed that the only reason the doctor can determine Guillermo and Nandor's vampire blood is because he's a vampire himself. While the doctor prescribes respective medication to both, he also warns them to be careful in the future.

The episode ends with Nadja being suspicious of Guillermo's injuries and his true nature.

What to expect from What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 7?

The upcoming episode of the show will see Nadja make the decision to start a support group for vampires. However, her plans will quickly turn sour as the vampires will start to bond over their bloodlust rather than their personal battles.

Additionally, a new device that Laszlo believes may treat vampirism is the subject of some unexpected results in his studies. Meanwhile, Colin is still working on recovering from his injuries.

Fans can expect much of the show's trademark dark comedy and absurdist antics in the upcoming episode.