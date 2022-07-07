What was written on the Georgia Guidestones? Text and origin explored as 'America's Stonehenge' is destroyed with explosives

One of America's historical monuments, Georgia Guidestones, was bombed and damaged due to an explosion in the early morning hours of July 6.

Per the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the monument based near Elberton was wrecked by an explosion which occurred at 4.30 a.m. on Wednesday. They also added that it was done by "unknown individuals."

The Georgia Guidestones were dubbed "America's Stonehenge." They were a controversial megalith that had several conspiracy theorists and conservative Christians describing them as satanic.

The Georgia Guidestones had messages inscribed on them

The guidestones had messages etched all over them in eight different languages around the world. The text on the granite slabs was seen as a set of guidelines for future generations of humanity.

Doug Carter @DougCarterWrite , a humanist manifesto etched in stone.



Population reduction, eugenics, limits to human rights, even the NWO’s Just to be clear: here’s the English inscription of the Georgia Guidestones, a humanist manifesto etched in stone.Population reduction, eugenics, limits to human rights, even the NWO’s #Society5 .0 Just to be clear: here’s the English inscription of the Georgia Guidestones 👇, a humanist manifesto etched in stone. Population reduction, eugenics, limits to human rights, even the NWO’s #Society5.0 https://t.co/93oG2Fn8sC

The messages etched in the astronomically aligned slabs were in English, Spanish, Russian, Chinese, Arabic, Hebrew, Hindi and Swahili.

The messages are:

“Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature.”

“Guide reproduction wisely — improving fitness and diversity.”

“Unite humanity with a living new language.”

“Rule passion — faith — tradition — and all things with tempered reason.”

“Protect people and nations with fair laws and just courts.”

“Let all nations rule internally resolving external disputes in a world court.”

“Avoid petty laws and useless officials.”

“Balance personal rights with social duties.”

“Prize truth — beauty — love — seeking harmony with the infinite.”

“Be not a cancer on the Earth — Leave room for nature — Leave room for nature.”

☤ 𝙙𝙧𝙪 @DrutangAtHome In other news, someone blew up the Georgia Guidestones this morning In other news, someone blew up the Georgia Guidestones this morning https://t.co/TZOqFDhyn9

Details about the Georgia Guidestones

The origins of the Georgia Guidestones go back to 1979 when Joe Fendley met a man named Robert C. Christian. Christian had approached Fendley, the president of the Elbert Granite Finishing Company Incorporation, with the idea of building the granite pillars.

Per the Elbert County Chamber of Commerce, Christian told Fendley that he "represented a small group of loyal Americans who believe in God." He added that they were willing to "leave a message for future generations."

Then, Christian went to Granite City Bank to acquire a loan. It was here that he encountered Wyatt C. Martin, who enquired about the former's plans for the project.

John Bolton's Mustache @boltonsstache69 1/ I'm just hearing now some dumbass partially blew up the Georgia Guidestones in Elberton, GA. I've been to see the Guidestones. They are, well *were*, incredible. The languages on them were English, Spanish, Swahili, Hindi, Hebrew, Arabic, Traditional Chinese, and Russian. 1/ I'm just hearing now some dumbass partially blew up the Georgia Guidestones in Elberton, GA. I've been to see the Guidestones. They are, well *were*, incredible. The languages on them were English, Spanish, Swahili, Hindi, Hebrew, Arabic, Traditional Chinese, and Russian. https://t.co/xxIs65o8Ye

While speaking to Martin, Christian revealed that his group wished to remain anonymous and that they had been planning the Georgia Guidestones for 20 years. The mysterious man also confessed that Robert C. Christian wasn't his real name but an alias he chose thanks to his Christian beliefs. The Chamber's website also said that to this day, only Martin knows Robert's personal information.

For the Guidestone project, each granite slab was chosen and weighed 28 tons, while the message consisted of more than 4000 words. The message was etched on the granite slabs by Charlie Clamp.

The Plymothian @plymouthian One of the Georgia Guidestones collapsed today.



Prophetic. One of the Georgia Guidestones collapsed today.Prophetic. https://t.co/7hSCAcjA94

As for the arrangement of the structure, four granite slabs stood in a circle with the the fifth slab in the center and another one on top of it. The total height of the monument was 19 feet and three inches. Meanwhile, another stone monument, which was placed a short distance from the others, had some history inscribed on it.

A 2009 Wired article noted that other than carrying a message, the slabs were also used as a calendar, clock and compass.

The making of the Georgia Guidestones finished in 1980 and they have been a tourist attraction of the Elbert County, Georgia ever since.

What happened after the explosion?

Soon after the explosion, authorities from the Elbert County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene. They noted that the mysterious explosion had significantly damaged the granite monument.

Swani Files @SwaniFiles The remainder of the Georgia Guidestones are being demolished following the mysterious explosion, that destroyed one of the pillars earlier this morning. The remainder of the Georgia Guidestones are being demolished following the mysterious explosion, that destroyed one of the pillars earlier this morning. https://t.co/SQGilANDDU

The same night, the investigation department released a video showcasing the bombing caused by unidentified persons. Towards the end of the video, a car is seen leaving the location, but officials are yet to check this lead out.

The GBI also added that the Georgia Guidestones were "completely destroyed" on the same day for "safety reasons."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far