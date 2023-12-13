What did Zara post about Palestine? Offensive Atelier Jacket campaign controversy explained as brand's apology backfires

Zara is on the receiving end of major boycott calls for its latest "Altier Collection" campaign, "The Jacket." Outrage piled on when social media users noticed that the campaign photo shoot allegedly showcased imagery that was eerily relatable to the current Palestine-Israel conflict. It included a mannequin covered in white clothing, reminiscent of traditional Islamic burial shrouds.

The brand took notice of the outrage and pulled the campaign photoshoot from its official website and social media. The Spanish fashion giant also posted an official statement on its Instagram handle on December 12, stating that they were regretful of the "misunderstanding." However, netizens did not accept the brand's apology and pushed forward with the boycott.

The Zara photo shoot and the brand's failed apology

The current outrage regarding Zara started with the launch of the brand's brand new campaign, "ZARA ATELIER Collection 04_The Jacket," which featured a photo shoot of "The Jacket" adorned by American model Kristen McMenamy.

The photo shoot showcased the model posing in a rustic white indoor background surrounded by rubble and destruction. The background also featured mannequins with missing limbs, along with one mannequin covered in a white shroud.

Meanwhile, one photograph showed McMenamy carrying the mannequin. The outrage began when netizens alleged that the mannequin looked eerily similar to traditional Islamic burial shrouds.

White Islamic burial shrouds are currently flooding social media due to the sheer volume of Palestinian casualties resulting from the ongoing Palestine-Israel conflict. Users also noticed that one of the plasterboard cutouts hanging behind the model looked very similar to a map of Palestine.

Outrage ensued as some alleged that the brand had deliberately set up the photo shoot, while others still condemned the brand for the insensitive timing in which such a campaign photo shoot was released. Boycott calls got louder and louder. All the outrage forced the company's hand to remove the ad campaign from its official website and social media.

Zara later released an apology on Tuesday, December 12, claiming that the campaign in question was conceived in July and photographed in September.

The brand stated that it represented a series of photographs of "unfinished sculptures in a sculptor's studio" and that it was solely created to show "craft-made garments in an artistic context." The brand further added:

"Unfortunately, some customers felt offended by these images, which have now been removed, and saw in them something far from what was intended when they were created."

Zara apologized:

"Zara regrets that misunderstanding and we reaffirm our deep respect towards everyone."

The apology was not enough to change the mindset of the outraged people. Some users did not like the "vibe" of the apology, while others thought that it came too late. Many social media users showcased their regrets about buying from the brand. One user even claimed that the brand's apology looked like it was trying to "gaslight" people who were protesting.

"Free Palestine" and "Boycott Zara" chants reigned in the comments section of the Instagram apology statement as many expressed their intention to never shop from the brand again. Here are a few reactions to the brand's apology statement:

The brand's apology backfired (Image via Instagram)

Apart from the controversial campaign, Zara got into even more trouble when netizens found out that their head women’s designer, Vanessa Perilman, came under fire in 2021 for sending inflammatory messages to a Palestinian model. The anti-Palestine rhetoric in her two-year-old comments spurred even more people to call for a boycott along with her resignation.