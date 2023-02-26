When did Cody Winkler begin singing? American Idol season 21 contestant is a country singer

The second round of Las Vegas auditions for American Idol season 21 is all set to air on ABC on Sunday, February 26 at 8 pm ET. The episode will feature 14 singers from all across the USA trying to impress the judges with their voices and performances, including a country singer who has not received any specialized training.

25-year-old Cody Winkler started singing professionally just 2 years ago. Before that, he used to sing songs to himself while working on his ranch. In an interview, Cody said that singing comes naturally to him and that he was "mesmerized" after seeing the judges, ultimately giving his best on stage.

About American Idol contestant Cody Winkler

Singer Cody Winkler currently resides in Marion, Texas and is an alumni of Samuel Clemens High School. He travels across the state performing live shows and has more than 1300 Instagram followers.

Other than being a rancher, Winkler owns a trucking and construction company, about which he often posts on his social media accounts. He is associated with Colt Records, based in Nasville, and has released two singles, 'Fourteen Carat Mind' and 'Pick Me on Your Way Down'.

Who are the other performers of the second round auditions of American Idol?

The following singers performed in front of judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan to qualify for the "Hollywood Week round." The qualifying auditionees will receive a golden ticket. One of the singers might even get a Platinum ticket, which will offer them a chance to skip the first challenge of Hollywood Week and choose their own partners in the duet round before others get a chance.

Aiden Adair from Clover, South Carolina Alessandra Aguirre from Peru Ashley Tankard from Durham, North Carolina Caroline Kole from Nahsville Jeverson from Grenada Jon Wayne Hatfield from Goshen, Ohio Kaylin Hedges from New York City Madison Neisus from Dallas Matt Wilson from Buffalo, New York McKayla Stacey from Andover, Kansas Nutsa from Georgia Stefan Benz from South Africa Trey Louis from Santa Fe, Texas

ABC's description of the episode reads,

"With help from superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, viewers embark on a nationwide search across New Orleans, Las Vegas and Nashville to find the next singing sensation. Emmy Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts."

About American Idol season 21

American Idol season 21 is being hosted by Ryan Seacrest. The season will be judged by Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie for the sixth time in a row.

Besides Las Vegas, the auditionees also performed at the Four Seasons Hotel in New Orleans and Kimpton Aertson Hotel in Nashville. After the Hollywood Week round, the singers will get a chance to perform live with the help of celebrity mentors at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii.

After this, the final 24 contestants will perform in Los Angeles. The winner of the competition will receive the American Idol trophy and an undisclosed amount of cash prize.

ABC's description of the series reads,

"Several participants from America showcase their singing talent in front of a panel of esteemed judges to win the title and a record label deal."

American Idol season 21 airs on ABC every Sunday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on Hulu, Fubo TV and DirecTV Stream one day after the television broadcast.

Poll : 0 votes