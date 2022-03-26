What is Mike Epps' net worth? Fortune explored ahead of Netflix's Mike Epps: Indiana Mike premiere

Michael Elliot Epps aka Mike Epps is a popular American stand-up comedian who is equally famous for his acting and music production. Born and brought up in Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S, Epps has been active in the industry for more than 30 years now, and he is not done yet. Kicking off his career with the Def Comedy Jam tour, Epps' current worth is $5 Million.

Netflix's Mike Epps: Indiana Mike premieres on March 29

A sneak peek into Mike Epps: Indiana Mike

Mike Epps: Indiana Mike, as you know, will stream from March 29 and will showcase Epps returning to his homeland, Indianapolis. He is likely to talk about the days when he went rouge and was a drug dealer. He will also throw light on the memorable moments that he got to spend with his parents. If you are a fan of Epps, then this is one show that you would not like to miss out on.

Music Career

Epps has been known to host a plethora of music albums throughout his career. One such album that is worth mentioning is Jim Jones & Skull Gang Present A Tribute To Bad Santa Starring Mike Epps, an album by Jim Jones and Skull Gang.

From his personal work, Funny Bidness: Da Album is one of those albums that has left quite a mark in the music industry. The likes of Young Dro, Too Short, DJ Quik, and Snoop Dogg featured on that album.

Epps himself has also featured in loads of music videos for contemporary rappers. Some of them are Gangsta Nation (2003) by Westside Connection, No Effort (2017) by Tee Grizzley, and more. Last but not the least, he was the ambassador for the 2012's edition of the Super Bowl.

Film Career

Apart from having an happening illustrious music career, Epps also has a successful career inacting. He made his silver screen debut in 1997 in the movie Strays and henceforth has acted in several movies. Some of the most popular ones from the lot are The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Mac & Devin Go to High School, and more.

Apart from acting, he also did voiceovers for quite a number of movies, out of which Dr. Dolittle 2 is a popular one. As per his career in TV shows go, he was seen in the single-season sitcom Uncle Buck (2016). He also plays the lead role in Netflix's, The Upshaws.

