When did Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy get married? DWTS couple’s relationship timeline explored as they welcome their first child

Congratulations are in order for famed DWTS (Dancing With The Stars) couple Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy as they welcomed their first child together.

DWTS couple, Jenna and Val, welcomed their baby boy on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Jenna took to her social media profile and uploaded a post informing her followers about the birth of their son. She captioned it:

"Our world is forever changed 1.10.2023."

It was a monochrome photo of Jenna and Val holding the hands of their little bundle of joy. Just last year, in the month of July, Jenna revealed that she was pregnant.

The DWTS star took to Instagram to upload a post saying:

"Our biggest dream come true yet. Baby Chmerkovskiy coming this January! My heart has grown beyond comprehension while growing this little miracle inside of me. We can’t wait to meet our precious angel."

Prior to the birth of their son, Jenna opened up about her past struggles with infertility. In a video that she uploaded on social media, the DWTS star shared:

"The moment my whole world changed. We had actually stopped trying to conceive for about 6 months to mentally/emotionally give ourselves a break…so the shock, disbelief, and sheer joy in this moment is a memory I will never forget.”

Jenna and Val got married in 2019, and in August 2022 they revealed the sex of their baby. In an exclusive interview with US Weekly, Jenna shared that her pregnancy also brought her and her husband closer to each other.

With the couple welcoming their newborn son into the world, keep reading for a rundown of Jenna and Val's relationship.

Jenna and Val met in 2014 when the new mother became a DWTS troupe member

Jenna and Val first met when the SYTYCD alum joined the DWTS troupe as a member. Val was already a part of it, competing in the series since season 13 which premiered in 2011.

Although they started off as friends, a year later, in 2015, they started dating. They dated for a few months before calling it off. Val briefly dated Amber Rose, but eventually, his heart led him back to Jenna. In June 2018, while they were on a romantic trip to Italy, Val got down on one knee and proposed to Jenna.

In an exclusive interview with US Weekly, Val shared:

"I knew Jenna was the one when I saw how close she is with her family and how she interacts with her nieces and nephews. Family is everything to me and I can’t wait for us to build one together."

It wasn't long before they tied the knot. They got married in April 2019.

In September 2020, they told US Weekly about their plans to have kids:

"I want babies. Val wants babies very badly. We definitely have spoken about it. That’s our future. That’s what we want when that’s gonna happen. There’s that saying that there’s never the right time, but I think we just want to figure things out and then let it happen when it’s meant to happen."

DWTS airs only on Disney+. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes