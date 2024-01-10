When did Michael and Amy from 1000-Lb Sisters get divorced? Details explored

1000-Lb Sisters, TLC's reality show revolving around the Slaton family, is currently airing season 5. While the show usually has a serious undertone due to the cast member's health problems, much more is unfolding this year.

In the last year, the Slaton sisters have undergone various changes, including Tammy losing her husband Caleb and Amy getting a divorce. While Amy and Michael's problems were heavily featured on the show, Michael filed for divorce on March 13, 2023, after being married for four years. The two eloped in 2017 and got married in 2019. Their divorce was finalized on September 6, 2023.

In December 2023, Amy spoke to People Magazine about her divorce and noted that she didn't feel supported by her husband, which led to the end of their relationship.

"There was no support. There was no love. There was no kindness. There was just mental abuse. I just got tired of hiding it from people."

In the latest episode of the TLC show, Amy and Chris discussed the process while in a car. The segment was filmed four weeks after Amy left Michael, and Chris reminded her about an upcoming court date where she might have to face her now ex-husband.

Michael and Amy go to court in 1000-Lb Sisters season 5 episode 5

In the latest episode of 1000-Lb Sisters season 5, Chris drove Amy Slaton to court for a hearing about her and Michael's date. Amanda, who was previously married to Michael's brother, was also present.

"It's been almost four weeks since I've left Michael and today I'm heading to the court house for our first official court date for the divorce. Even though I wanted a divorce, it still don't change the fact that sometimes a girl just wants you to fight for her and prove that you actually love her."

Amy further told the cameras that her husband filed for divorce without her knowledge but accepted that a separation was in her and her children's best interests.

She noted that she didn't know how the hearing would go and expressed her nervousness about the same. Amanda noted that her divorce from Jason was one of the hardest things she's gone through in her life, so she had to be there to support her sister despite having undergone gastric surgery a week ago.

Although cameras weren't allowed inside the courtroom, the 1000-Lb Sisters star later explained that the hearing was about the children and the arrangement they would have after the divorce. Amy added that Michael wanted joint custody, and although she wasn't in favor of it, she wanted him to be a part of her sons' lives because she knew what growing up without a father was like.

The 1000-Lb Sisters cast member noted that she had full custody and Michael had supervised visits on the weekends. Amy added that she didn't think Michael wanted more because he didn't take care of them:

"It's either me or his mom."

After the hearing, Amy revealed that the judge had to determine who got custody, so both Amy and Michael had to testify. She noted that Michael was trying to make the judge believe he was an equal parent, but in reality, he wasn't.

"I raise those kids. I make the bath water, you don't know how your f*cking son likes his bath water, don't play with me," Amy expressed her frustrations with her siblings.

1000-Lb Sisters season 5 will return with another episode next week on TLC.