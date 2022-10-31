"When the poor want to make the rich richer": Make Kanye a Billionaire again GoFundMe page gets hilariously trolled online 

Forbes recently confirmed that controversial rapper Kanye West has lost his billionaire status. This comes after the designer spewed a series of antisemitic comments on media platforms. Since then, ardent fans of the Praise God singer have reportedly created a GoFundMe fundraiser in hopes of raising the rapper’s financial status. This has since left netizens in a tizzy.

Earlier this month, Kanye “Ye” West boldly announced on a Drink Champs podcast episode that Adidas would not drop him despite him making anti-Jew comments. The Yeezy-designer seemed confident that his partnership with the German-sportswear brand would never end as 4% to 8% of Adidas sales are reportedly made from Kanye West’s Yeezy collection.

During the rapper’s cancelation due to his antisemitic remarks, Adidas claimed that their partnership with the rapper was “under review.” However, on October 25, they confirmed that they had terminated their partnership with the Donda rapper.

Forbes claimed that the 45-year old’s partnership with Adidas made $1.5 billion of his net worth. With the earnings being cut off, the publication estimated that Ye now boasts a fortune of $400 million which is made of:

“real estate, cash, his music catalog and a 5% stake in ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s shapewear firm, Skims”

After Forbes’ announcement went viral across social media platforms, netizens seemed to have created a GoFundMe fundraiser campaign titled “Make Kanye West a billionaire again.”

Netizens relentlessly troll Kanye West GoFundMe page

Internet users were flabbergasted by devoted West fans creating a fundraising campaign for the controversial singer. Evidently, netizens were displeased with the Flashing Lights singer getting sympathy following his media rampage against Jews.

Several netizens trolled those who may have donated to the GoFundMe page in hopes of making West a billionaire again. They also highlighted that the rapper is still wealthy enough despite him losing a massive partnership. A few tweets read:

It is important to note that the GoFundMe page was not available online at the time of writing this article. However, screenshots of the alleged fundraiser left the internet disappointed.

Kanye West addresses numerous brands ending their partnerships with him

On October 30, West took to his Instagram account, claiming that the “unknown powers” were attempting to destroy him off of a “tweet” He added in the caption of his post:

“So does this prove that my so called suspicion was true? Leading with love This is #lovespeech”

In the attached image, he wrote:

“Let’s see the contracts The film contracts The sports contracts The music contracts The mortgages Let’s see the contracts So we can or better yet will do better business”

West ended his statement by saying that he was “beat to a pulp” and added that “there’s still no accountability.”

West’s statement comes after several top brands, including Adidas, GAP, Balenciaga, talent agency CAA, JPMorgan Chase, Foot Locker, United Talent Agency and Cohen Clair Lans Greifer Thorpe & Rottenstreich among others ended their relationship with him.

