When does Starbucks release Pumpkin spice latte? All you need to know

Starbucks recently confirmed that its popular pumpkin spice latte (PSL) will be available on the menu at 700 locations worldwide beginning September 1st, 2022. Made with pumpkin, nutmeg, cinnamon, and clove, PSL will be available every Tuesday.

Starbucks has been restocking pumpkin spiced lattes every August or September since 2018 due to popular demand.

PrettyLittleThing @OfficialPLT PSL SZN IS ALMOST HERE! Starbucks has announced the return of its Pumpkin Spice Latte from September 1st! PSL SZN IS ALMOST HERE!Starbucks has announced the return of its Pumpkin Spice Latte from September 1st! 🎃 PSL SZN IS ALMOST HERE! 🎃 Starbucks has announced the return of its Pumpkin Spice Latte from September 1st! 👀 🍁 https://t.co/gRiQuro7CA

Starbucks has also restocked other seasonal favorites viz pumpkin cream cold brew, pumpkin cream cheese muffin, and pumpkin scone.

As stated earlier, the popular drink pumpkin spice latte is making a grand comeback on September 1, after which it will be on the menu every Tuesday.

Pumpkin spice lattes are reasonably priced, with little to no change from last year. The tall drink will be 10p more expensive than the regular drink this year, costing £3.65 (approximately $4.30).

The "grande" size, which is Starbucks' medium size, is reportedly priced at £3.95 or $4.66. However, the prices might vary from store to store.

The company introduced colder versions of these classic drinks in 2019. Among the options are an iced pumpkin spice latte, a pumpkin spice frappuccino, and an iced pumpkin spice cold foam macchiato. Starbucks has not confirmed whether the cold versions will be available again this year.

Keeping their tradition intact, Starbucks will not charge anything for added whipped cream or other dairy alternatives. Pumpkin spice latte fans can order their beverage with whipped cream or with extra oat milk, almond milk, or soy milk; however they like. Starbucks now has a Vegan whipped cream option for their drinks, which is great news for vegans.

Customers can save up to 25p if they bring their own reusable cups. Customers who are already enrolled in the Starbucks rewards programme can earn points after purchasing a pumpkin spice latte.

✨🦋🇩‌ 🇷‌ 🇮‌🦋✨ @Driannaaaa

The Starbucks almond milk/oat milk pumpkin spice latte creamer >>>> The Starbucks almond milk/oat milk pumpkin spice latte creamer >>>> 😍🎃☕️

Customers who collect 150 stars in the programme will receive a free drink of their choice. Those earning 450 stars in a year can advance to gold level status, which includes getting extra espresso shots, syrups, and whipped cream for free. They can also get a free drink of their choice during their birthday month.

Social media's reaction to pumpkin spice latte's return

Social media users have been greatly excited about the return of their favorite drink at Starbucks. Some have been anticipating the beverage's return, while others have created amusing memes to celebrate its comeback.

q @qvrgss patiently waiting for starbucks to release the pumpkin spice latte patiently waiting for starbucks to release the pumpkin spice latte

Anthony @ahsehtho So where tf is my pumpkin spice latte @Starbucks So where tf is my pumpkin spice latte @Starbucks https://t.co/z5cAvfXftW

Chris Gonzalez @livesinpages The Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew are returning to Starbucks on Aug 30, so I know what will be keeping me alive during my September depression. The Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew are returning to Starbucks on Aug 30, so I know what will be keeping me alive during my September depression.

Ashley 👻 @spookishmommy go together like me and the pumpkin spice latte Shirley Jackson and Fallgo together like me and the pumpkin spice latte Shirley Jackson and Fall 🍁 go together like me and the pumpkin spice latte 🎃 https://t.co/a853fQjqbA

iliena @iliena17 the way that an iced pumpkin spice latte literally made me less depressed and made me get back on track is genuinely funny the way that an iced pumpkin spice latte literally made me less depressed and made me get back on track is genuinely funny

Shortcake 🍰 | booktwt @heartmadeofbks the weather here is in full blown autumn mode and I‘m debating whether to prepare myself a pumpkin spice latte 🫣 the weather here is in full blown autumn mode and I‘m debating whether to prepare myself a pumpkin spice latte 🫣

arleth @arlethilianaa 🫶🏻 Pumpkin Spice Latte Season🫶🏻 Pumpkin Spice Latte Season 🎃🫶🏻

Actor's Warehouse @WeAreActing @georgiamccall_ Ah give it a couple of weeks and the pumpkin spice latte will be back, I can feel it! @georgiamccall_ Ah give it a couple of weeks and the pumpkin spice latte will be back, I can feel it! 😝

amylouise @amyylouisee_xo i'm totally craving a pumpkin spice latte now, the 1st september can't come quick enough!! i'm totally craving a pumpkin spice latte now, the 1st september can't come quick enough!!

ce. @_jadorececexo I want a pumpkin spice latte with cinnamon so bad I want a pumpkin spice latte with cinnamon so bad

While netizens await their favourite beverage, the company has also released an apple crisp macchiato, a new fall drink inspired by apple pie. However, it is unclear whether the drink will be available at all Starbucks locations or just a select few.

