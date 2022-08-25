When does Starbucks release Pumpkin spice latte? All you need to know

Starbucks recently confirmed that its popular pumpkin spice latte (PSL) will be available on the menu at 700 locations worldwide beginning September 1st, 2022. Made with pumpkin, nutmeg, cinnamon, and clove, PSL will be available every Tuesday.
Starbucks has been restocking pumpkin spiced lattes every August or September since 2018 due to popular demand.
Starbucks has also restocked other seasonal favorites viz pumpkin cream cold brew, pumpkin cream cheese muffin, and pumpkin scone.
Starbucks to restock its famous pumpkin spice latte
As stated earlier, the popular drink pumpkin spice latte is making a grand comeback on September 1, after which it will be on the menu every Tuesday.
Pumpkin spice lattes are reasonably priced, with little to no change from last year. The tall drink will be 10p more expensive than the regular drink this year, costing £3.65 (approximately $4.30).
The "grande" size, which is Starbucks' medium size, is reportedly priced at £3.95 or $4.66. However, the prices might vary from store to store.
The company introduced colder versions of these classic drinks in 2019. Among the options are an iced pumpkin spice latte, a pumpkin spice frappuccino, and an iced pumpkin spice cold foam macchiato. Starbucks has not confirmed whether the cold versions will be available again this year.
Keeping their tradition intact, Starbucks will not charge anything for added whipped cream or other dairy alternatives. Pumpkin spice latte fans can order their beverage with whipped cream or with extra oat milk, almond milk, or soy milk; however they like. Starbucks now has a Vegan whipped cream option for their drinks, which is great news for vegans.
Customers can save up to 25p if they bring their own reusable cups. Customers who are already enrolled in the Starbucks rewards programme can earn points after purchasing a pumpkin spice latte.
Customers who collect 150 stars in the programme will receive a free drink of their choice. Those earning 450 stars in a year can advance to gold level status, which includes getting extra espresso shots, syrups, and whipped cream for free. They can also get a free drink of their choice during their birthday month.
Social media's reaction to pumpkin spice latte's return
Social media users have been greatly excited about the return of their favorite drink at Starbucks. Some have been anticipating the beverage's return, while others have created amusing memes to celebrate its comeback.
While netizens await their favourite beverage, the company has also released an apple crisp macchiato, a new fall drink inspired by apple pie. However, it is unclear whether the drink will be available at all Starbucks locations or just a select few.