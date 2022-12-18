When did Teresa and Joe Guidice get divorced? RHONJ star reveals her husband invited her ex-husband to family vacation

RHONJ (Real Housewives of New Jersey) star Teresa Giudice recently revealed that her husband, Luis Ruelas, invited her ex-husband Joe Giudice on vacation along with them.

Earlier this month, in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Teresa revealed that her husband Luis, who she tied the knot with in August 2022, had invited the RHONJ star's ex-husband, Joe Guidice, on vacation with them during the holidays.

While promoting her forthcoming Christmas movie, titled Fuhgeddabout Christmas, where she stars alongside Justina Valentine, Teresa revealed:

"We’re going away and my husband asked Joe to come with us. He did it for my children, which I thought was so amazing… But it’s a little complicated ‘cause he has to fly. He can’t fly directly from the Bahamas to where we’re going. So, we’re trying to figure it out, but I’m like, ‘Babe, if it doesn’t work out, the gesture was so kind.’"

Teresa and Luis dated for two years before getting married in August 2022.

The RHONJ star shares four daughters - Gia, 21; Gabriella, 18; Milania, 16; and Audriana, 13 - with her ex-husband Joe. In 2019, Teresa revealed that she and Joe Guidice had split with mutual consent.

After Teresa got married to Luis, Joe told Us Weekly that he was happy for his ex-wife.

RHONJ star Teresa and Joe Guidice were married for 20 years up until 2019

Teresa and Joe tied the knot in October 1999. They became well-known when Teresa appeared in Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ). In 2011 the couple renewed their vows. But a few years later, in 2014, they found themselves stuck in a legal battle where they pleaded guilty to 41 counts of fraud.

In 2015, Teresa had to serve 11 months in federal prison. Meanwhile, Joe had to serve 41 months in jail. In March 2019, Joe was released but was ordered to be deported back to his homeland, Italy.

Although he applied for an appeal, he had to relocate to Italy while he waited on the final verdict.

In 2019, during the RHONJ reunion, Teresa hinted at a separation between her and Joe because she couldn't handle a long-distance relationship.

"I’m not doing a long-distance relationship. I’m not doing it. You know, I want somebody with me every day. I know exactly what happens. You know, I’m sure he’ll be with other women. It happens. We do the long-distance thing, it’s not going to work. I’d be like, ‘Bye bye.’"

In 2019, Us Weekly confirmed that the couple had split and their divorce was finalized in less than a year. In April 2021, Joe told Us Weekly that even if he had to remain in the country, he didn't think that his marriage with Teresa would've lasted.

Season 12 of RHONJ came to an end in May 2022, and season 13 is scheduled to premiere early 2023 on Bravo.

