When will Book Club: The Next Chapter air on Peacock? Release date, plot, and more details

Bill Holderman's Book Club: The Next Chapter is all set to make its streaming debut on Peacock on June 30, 2023. The film is the much-awaited sequel to the critically acclaimed 2018 film Book Club which managed to make headlines for its hilarious and wholesome storyline.

Book Club: The Next Chapter follows the story of four best friends Diane, Vivian, Carol, and Sharon, played by Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Mary Steenburgen, and Candice Bergen respectively, who embark on a girl's trip to Italy to celebrate Vivian's wedding.

However, their "bonding" trip leads them to discover shocking truths about each other that change the trajectory of their lives forever.

Book Club: The Next Chapter: Plot, cast, and more details

Much like the original 2018 film Book Club, the sequel's premise centers around the four female leads Diane, Vivian, Sharon, and Carol. At the offset of the trailer, the viewers are acquainted with the major storyline of the film which is that Vivian is finally getting married. Excited for their friend, Diane, Sharon, and Carol propose that they celebrate Vivian's marriage properly and plan a bachelorette trip to Italy.

The official synopsis for the film, as per Focus Features Films, reads:

"The highly anticipated sequel follows our four best friends as they take their book club to Italy for the fun girl's trip they never had. When things go off the rails and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime cross-country adventure."

The trailer for the film shows the girl group embarking on an exciting escapade as they attend lavish dinners and parties, socialize with new people, and engage in some nefarious over-the-top activities, which is also seen to have led them to jail at some point. Despite the seemingly typical bachelorette party trope of the film, it is the dynamic between the four female leads that manages to capture the viewers' attention.

The original 2018 film Book Club received phenomenal reviews from both viewers and critics alike for its portrayal of authentic relationships between women and for highlighting the fact that age doesn't matter and its sequel does nothing less.

It explores the characters' individual personalities in more depth and provides deeper insight into their everlasting friendship which makes for a very enjoyable watch for comedy and chick flick fans.

A still from Book Club: The Next Chapter (Image via IMDb)

As mentioned before the film is host to an ensemble cast with four women in the lead who are Diane Keaton as Diane, Jane Fonda as Vivian, Candice Bergen as Sharon, and Mary Steenburgen as Carol.

The actresses have been subjected to much praise and appreciation for their ability to delve into the comical characters effortlessly and bring forth the wholesome theme of the film beautifully. Viewers will be well acquainted with the actresses from their own independent projects in the industry.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Book Club: The Next Chapter also hosts several other actors essaying pivotal roles including Craig T. Nelson (who plays Bruce), Don Johnson (who plays Arthur), Andy Garcia (who plays Mitchell), Giancarlo Giannini (who plays the Chief of Police), Vincent Riotta (who plays Chef Gianni), and Hugh Quarshie (who plays Ousmane), among many others.

Book Club: The Next Chapter will be available to stream on Peacock on June 30, 2023.

