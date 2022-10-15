When will BravoCon 2022 end? Day 1 highlights and more details explored 

BravoCon, the much-awaited reality TV event of the year, is back with its 2022 edition and promises to be entertaining. Happening at New York City's Javits Center, this year's event will kick off on October 14 and draw to a close on October 16.

BravoCon 2022 marks the return of the reality TV event since its pandemic-induced hiatus, and is expected to include numerous exclusive announcements, celebrity panels, photo ops, and much more to look forward to. Around 100 celebrities from Bravo will also be attending the event over the next three days.

If you're curious to know more about BravoCon and what happened during Day 1 of the event, keep reading.

Day 1 of Bravo's biggest reality TV event, BravoCon, came with plenty of drama

Day 1 of BravoCon 2022 included Ask Andy, the RHOBH cast panel, The Real Reunion Tea with the network's producers, and a lot more.

To start off, Andy Cohen answered one of the most burning questions during his Ask Andy panel. For a long time now, fans have been wondering if there was a video of Kathy's meltdown that didn't make it to the screens. Andy put the speculations to an end when he clarified:

"I promise you from me to you, we’re all here together…there is no footage of the Kathy Hilton meltdown. You know that I’m a shade assassin. I’m going to want to show it. If it was on a producer phone we would show it, trust me."

On the Real Housewives front, fans learned that Tamar Judge is returning to RHOC. Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson opened up about how they really felt about the news.

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip stars Jill and Dorinda, who faced a rough time while they were in the Berkshires, shared a hug on stage.

During the much-awaited RHOBH panel, Caroline Stanbury shared that she was "the boss of Sergio" and asked viewers not to get her wrong. She also spoke about what she thought of Teresa Guidice's wedding, and opened up about what exactly happened with her IVF journey after RHODubai season 1 came to an end.

Meanwhile, Teresa Guidice from RHONJ revealed that viewers will get to see more appearances from her daughters in the forthcoming season.

Lisa Rhina, who was boo-ed upon her arrival, called herself her own enemy and admitted that she was a "disaster" on social media. While speaking about why Diana Jenkins didn't make it to the RHOBH reunion, producers shared that she was really sick. However, there is speculation about this being a lie.

During the Below Deck panel, Mzi “Zee” Dempers, Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, Fraser Olender, Aesha Scott, and Courtney Veale revealed more information on their experiences and spoke about their respective captains.

BravoCon 2022: New shows, renewals and more

During the event, Bravo also revealed that a brand new show, titled Love Without Borders, will be premiering soon.

That apart, the first look for Season 10 of Below Deck was also showcased. Additionally, Below Deck Mediterranean was renewed for Season 8.

Stay updated with all that's happening at BravoCon on Bravo's official site.

