When will Leave the World Behind be on Netflix? Release date, cast, plot, and more

Leave the World Behind is set to premiere on Netflix on December 8, 2023, nearly two weeks after it opened in select theaters last month. The psychological thriller, written and directed by Sam Esmail, is based on Rumaan Alam’s 2020 book of the same name and revolves around the unnerving events that transpire when two strangers interrupt a family’s vacation.

The movie’s synopsis, as per Netflix reads:

“A family vacation on Long Island is interrupted by two strangers bearing news of a mysterious blackout. As the threat grows more imminent, both families must decide how best to survive the potential crisis, all while grappling with their own place in this collapsing world"

Leave the World Behind is produced by Sam Esmail, Chad Hamilton, Julia Roberts, Lisa Gillan, and Marisa Yeres Gill.

Leave the World Behind release date on Netflix

The film will be available to stream on Netflix from December 8, 2023, but the exact timing is yet to be revealed. New content is usually added to the streaming platform around 12 am and this is likely to be the case with Leave the World Behind as well.

A Netflix subscription costs between $6.99 and $22.99 a month depending on the plan. The Standard version with ads costs $6.99 while the one without ads costs $15.49. Similarly, subscribers need to pay $22.9 for the premium version.

The entire cast of Leave the World Behind

1) Julia Roberts as Amanda Sanford

The Erin Brockovich star plays Amanda Sanford, an advertising executive who books a family getaway in Long Island to break the monotony of the ‘real word’.

She is a no-nonsense person who often comes across as privileged and impulsive. The director told Netflix that he chose Julia Roberts for the role as she can make even flawed characters feel relatable.

2) Mahershala Ali as GH Scott

Mahershala Ali essays the role of GH Scott, an influential financial advisor who runs into Amanda Sanford while on vacation.

He believes that the blackouts affecting the city are part of a larger problem. The actor is best known for his work on True Detective, Moonlight, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse.

3) Ethan Hawke as Clay Stanford

Ethan Hawke will be seen as Clay Stadford, Amanda's husband. He is mild-natured, which makes him a perfect foil to his strong-willed wife, and feels helpless when the lights go out. Esmail told Netflix the actor brought out the character’s vulnerable side with his performance.

The four-time Academy Award nominee has been part of notable films such as Dead Poets Society, Before Sunrise, and The Black Phone during his illustrious career.

4) Myha’la as Ruth Scott

The young actress plays Ruth Scott, GH Scott’s outspoken 25-year-old daughter in Leave the World Behind. The director told Netflix that this character is brazen and, vulnerable in equal measure.

Myha’la rose to fame with her work on Modern Love. She has also appeared on shows such as Industry, Black Mirror, and Dumb Money.

5) Farrah Mackenzie as Rose Sandford

The 18-year-old plays Rose Sandford, Amanda and Clay’s younger child. The blackout ruins her plans of binge-watching Friends. Farrah Mackenzie is best known for her work on Logan Lucky, United States of AI, and Utopia.

6) Kevin Bacon as Danny

The seasoned actor will be seen as Danny, a builder and survivalist who is well-equipped to deal with challenging situations. Esmail told Netflix that Ken Bacon added a new layer to his character with his performance. The 65-year-old is best known for his supporting roles in Footloose, Apollo 13, and Hollow Man.

7) Charlie Evans as Archie Sandford

Charlie Evans essays the role of Archie Sandford, Amanda and Clay’s teenage son and an avid video gamer who is a fish out of water when he loses signal during the blackout.

The director originally wanted the character to be a jock but changed his mind after watching the actor’s audition tape. Charlie Evans was previously seen in The Park and Everything’s Gonna Be Okay.

Is Leave the World Behind worth a watch?

The film holds an approval rating of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes based on 39 reviews, which indicates positive feedback.

The critics' consensus reads:

“An exceptionally well-acted apocalyptic thriller, Leave the World Behind steadily draws the viewer in despite its leisurely pace and somewhat simplistic messaging.”

Leave the World Behind holds a rating of 74 percent on Metacritic and this is based on 16 critic reviews. The film also has an IMDb rating of 7.5 based on 432 votes.

