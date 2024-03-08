When will Paul O'Grady's final TV show air? Everything we know so far about the Great Elephant Adventure

ITV has announced that it will air Paul O'Grady's final TV project, Paul O’Grady’s Great Elephant Adventure, this Easter to mark the comedian's death. The two-part series will follow him across Southeast Asia around a number of elephant conservation centers to celebrate the work done to rescue and rehabilitate these animals.

On March 28, 2023, O'Grady's husband shared the heartbreaking news that the presenter had died of cardiac arrhythmia at the age of 67. As an avid zoophile, Paul O'Grady's body of work includes the award-winning documentary series Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs, which he hosted for more than a decade till it was taken over by Alison Hammond in 2024.

According to the Mirror, Paul O’Grady’s Great Elephant Adventure will air this Easter. The exact date and time of airing are yet to be announced. O'Grady was reportedly in Thailand and Lagos shooting the show in December 2022 and recorded the voiceover just weeks before his untimely death.

Clare Barton, Executive Producer at makers Silver Star, claimed that O'Grady was extremely passionate about the project. He said:

“It was an honour and a privilege to make Paul’s final TV project with him out in SE Asia, coupled with the opportunity to pay tribute to him with a deep dive into the life of his most famous creation - Lily Savage. It has been very emotional and moving to interview the people who knew him best and to delve into the golden archive of Paul in his absolute prime.”

Paul O'Grady's final TV series is not the only project in the works to pay homage to the late comedian. A 90-minute documentary, titled The Life and Death of Lily Savage, was also announced. The documentary is set to honor his life's work by delving deep into his drag queen persona, Lily Savage, and his decision to kill her at the pinnacle of her time on television.

His daughter, Sharon, will also appear in the documentary, talking about her father and his work for the first time. The film will also feature interviews with big names like Sir Ian McKellen, Julian Clary, and Graham Norton, to name a few.

Paul O'Grady died peacefully in his home

Paul O'Grady died of cardiac arrhythmia in March 2023, plagued by a series of health issues. Speaking to The Sun in 2020, he revealed that he had suffered a heart attack on three separate occasions - in 2002, 2006 and 2014.

According to Entertainment Daily, his death was announced by his husband, Andre Portasio, who claimed that O'Grady died peacefully at home "smoking a joint."

“It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening. We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss. He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion," he said.

Paul O'Grady's remarkable legacy stands to be revered. Advocating for the LGBT community, he introduced drag culture to mainstream media in the 90s, at a time when drag was unheard of.