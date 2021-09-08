When will 'Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle' arrive on Netflix?

A new Pokémon movie is set to be released soon, and the excitement is palpable. Fans of the franchise may remember Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle being released in Japan on December 25, 2020. After much disappointment due to the limitation from the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie will now have a worldwide debut on Netflix in October 2021.

Where to watch Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle?

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle arrives on Netflix on 10/8!



Tune in for adventure as Ash and Pikachu encounter the Mythical Pokémon Zarude and overcome the danger that threatens the jungle!



🌳 Learn more: https://t.co/2TpGXPZhto pic.twitter.com/NAFg4DPMCA — Pokémon (@Pokemon) September 7, 2021

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle will be hosted exclusively on Netflix.

The Netflix catalog already has two of the 22 Pokémon seasons available. Those seasons include This is Pokémon the Indigo League and Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon.

The platform also hosts 21 Pokémon films, including Pokémon the Movie: Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel and Pokémon: I Choose You.

What is the new movie about?

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle revolves around Ash and Pikachu exploring a forest named Okoya. They run into a young boy named Koko, raised by a unique version of the mythical Pokémon Dada Zarude. Koko believes that he is a Pokémon, but Ash’s sudden arrival makes him question his beliefs.

The antagonists of the film are Doctor Zed and the Biotope Company. They want to destroy the forest to steal the powers of the mythical Pokémon.

According to the directors, knowledge of previous films or the lore is not necessary to enjoy the new movie. They claim the movie equally caters to hardcore and novice fans of the franchise.

The movie has six theme songs, all written by Taiiku Okazaki. This is the first time that a Pokémon movie had multiple theme songs written by the same artist.

You’ll have to wait a little longer to watch Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle—but Dada Zarude and Shiny Celebi can soon join your #PokemonSwordShield adventure!



🍃✨ More details here: https://t.co/2TpGXPHG4O pic.twitter.com/Aabkurski8 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) September 7, 2021

According to the Toho Report for "First Half of 2021 Released Films," Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle grossed 2.02 billion yen ($18.41 million).

The movie will be streaming on Netflix from October 8.

Edited by Srijan Sen