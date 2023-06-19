When will Puss in Boots: The Last Wish premiere on Netflix? Release date, plot, and more

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is a delightful animated sequel that brings back the beloved feline hero in a new and exciting adventure. Released theatrically on December 21, 2022, this acclaimed DreamWorks production will soon premiere on Netflix release on July 13, 2023. The Last Wish will be available for streaming on Netflix till May 13, 2024.

It is important to note that this is only applicable to residents in the U.S. as Netflix in Australia, Canada, and Japan will release the title much later. The film will also be available to watch on Peacock till September 2024.

The synopsis of the movie as per IMDb reads:

"When Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll and he has burned through eight of his nine lives, he launches an epic journey to restore them by finding the mythical Last Wish."

Directed by Joel Crawford, the second Puss in Boots film will see Puss take a break from being a hero. On his journey, he faces his enemies - Goldilocks and the three bears, Big Jack Horner, and Death.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish - A feline hero's final journey

Serving as a standalone sequel to the popular Shrek franchise, this focuses on the witty and courageous Puss as he embarks on a quest to fulfill his last wish. The audience is taken on an enchanting journey with Puss, who is voiced by The Mask of Zorro star, Antonio Banderas.

Salma Hayek Pinault returns as Puss's ex-fiancée, Kitty Softpaws, while Harvey Guillén plays Perrito, a therapy dog. They call themselves Team Friendship and embark on a journey to find the Wishing Star through the Black Forest to regain the eight lives Puss has lost so far.

The film effortlessly combines elements of adventure, comedy, and moments that appeal to viewers of all ages. The stellar cast including Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman, Wagner Moura, Miguel Gabriel, Samson Kayo, John Mulaney, Ray Winstone, Anthony Mendez, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Chris Miller, and Kaley Alyssa Flanagan make the film engaging and heartwarming. The music score for the second film has been composed by Heitor Pereira.

Additionally, viewers also get to see Shrek and Donkey, make short appearances in a flashback sequence. Puss' friend, Humpty Alexander Dumpty (voiced by Zach Galifianakis), is not left behind as his name is mentioned in the book that Goldi reads in the film.

The universal appeal of Puss in Boots

It has been about a decade since the release of the first Puss in Boots film in 2011. According to Deadline Hollywood, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish became the tenth highest-grossing movie of 2022 while the net profit stood at a whopping $484.6 million.

This charming sequel not only continues the legacy of Puss in Boots but also brings new depth to his character through an emotional yet thrilling journey. The average rating of the movie on Rotten Tomatoes is 95%, based on 183 ratings in total.

The film is packed with action, thrill, and heartwarming moments and fans are excited to go on an adventure with Puss as The Last Wish is set to release on Netflix on July 13, 2023.

