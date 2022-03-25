When will Station 19 Season, 5 Episode 13 air? Plot, release date, and more explored

Station 19 is ready to air a new episode this week with Cold Blue Steel and Sweet Fire. The ABC drama has had a great fifth season so far and looks to continue the streak with the latest episode, which will air on March 24, 2022. This is going to be the 13th episode of the season.

This episode will delve into the past of Captain Robert Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) and Natasha Ward (Deja Duval) through a series of flashbacks. It will also focus on Baby Pru, a fan-favorite character who has been under complicated circumstances since the death of her father, Dean Miller (Okieriete Onaodowan). Ben Warren (Jason Winston George) and Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) are also likely to be involved.

Station 19 @Station19 "Those twelve patients had their lives changed, and they just might go out and change some other lives. What you did today is not a small thing... I'm impressed, Gibson." #Station19 "Those twelve patients had their lives changed, and they just might go out and change some other lives. What you did today is not a small thing... I'm impressed, Gibson." #Station19 https://t.co/6fp4VeZ0RM

Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of Station 19.

Station 19 promo: Is 23 shutting down?

Despite no mention in the official synopsis from ABC, the promo confirms the shocking news that 23 is shutting down. This will surely lead the show onto many new developments in the coming days. The promo also promises a crowded episode with an interesting main case.

The focus of this week's episode will be a fire in a candy factory. This is going to take up the majority of the show and will see the crew working together. The official synopsis for the episode, as released by ABC, reads:

"Through a series of flashbacks, Sullivan and Natasha’s past is revealed. Meanwhile, Ben and Bailey have a discussion with Pru’s grandparents, and the crew responds to a fire at a candy factory."

Fans will be excited to see the new proceedings in Baby Pru's case as the struggle with her custody continues. Ben and Miranda Bailey may be able to discuss the future with Pru's grandparents and come to a long-term solution.

The synopsis does not mention how Andrea Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) reacts to the news of 23 shutting down. It shouldn't go down without Herrera putting up a fight for 23.

Where to watch the latest episode of Station 19?

Station 19 @Station19 Watch how it all goes down TONIGHT. Is Beckett putting #Station19 at risk?Watch how it all goes down TONIGHT. Is Beckett putting #Station19 at risk? 👀 Watch how it all goes down TONIGHT. https://t.co/V9O4USS26s

Station 19 airs in the US every Thursday at 8.00 pm ET, just before Grey's Anatomy airs at 9.00 pm ET on ABC. Apart from that, it is also available for streaming on Hulu in regions inside the United States. The streaming platforms may vary for the rest of the world.

