When will Titanic arrive on Netflix? Release date, plot, and more details

James Cameron's 1997 Hollywood Blockbuster Titanic is all set to arrive on the streaming platform Netflix on July 1, 2023. The Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet starrer that managed to take the world by storm and was instantly deemed to be a cult classic by viewers will now be available for streaming on the biggest platform there is today.

However, a move that should've normally excited audiences is now being highly criticized all around the world. In light of the recent events which involved the untimely death of five crew members on Oceangate Expedition's Titan submersible as it embarked on a journey of nearly 12,000 ft below the Atlantic ocean for the passengers onboard to view the wreckage of Titanic, Netflix's decision has certainly managed to stir outrage among viewers.

Fans on Twitter have been particularly vocal about their criticism of the move and claim that Netflix could have chosen a better time to release the film while others have blatantly accused the streaming platform of trying to bank on the tragedy and increase viewership and revenue.

While it hasn't been confirmed whether the timing of the release was intentional or purely coincidental, it is safe to say that the decision has rubbed fans the wrong way.

James Cameron's Titanic: A look back on the World's most popular epic romance and disaster film

The film follows the story of Jack and Rose, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet respectively, two passengers on the Titanic who fall in love. Despite their class differences, Rose being an aristocrat and Jack being a poor artist, the couple breaks all barriers as they find solace in each other's company and defy the rules and regulations set upon them by society.

However, the tragedy that awaits them is already known to the viewers which makes the film all the more shocking and emotional. The film's gripping storyline and heart-pounding scenes have been lauded by audiences for decades now and it has truly established itself as one of the best films of all time.

Apart from DiCaprio and Winslet, the film also hosts an exceptionally talented star cast whose characters are still popular in the industry, including Billy Zane (who plays Cal Hockley), Kathy Bates (who plays Molly Brown), Frances Fisher (who plays Ruth Dewitt Bukater), Gloria Stuart (who plays Old Rose), Victor Garber (who plays Thomas Andrews), and David Warner (who plays Spicer Lovejoy).

James Cameron comments on the Oceangate tragedy

Kate Winslet, Leonardo DiCaprio, and James Cameron during Titanic's filming (Image via IMDb)

With the Oceangate tragedy being in the headlines, many news channels have now invited director James Cameron to comment on the matter and provide his own views. Being a person who has been very engrossed in the mystery surrounding the Titanic and its horrific wreckage, viewers all around the have been wanting to hear his views.

In an interview with ABC News, Cameron spoke out on the tragedy and explained that the decision to use the Titan vessel wasn't a wise one as he reveals that it had not yet been certified by the engineering community. He reveals that the Titan was made for experimental purposes only.

The director further commented:

"I’m struck by the similarity of the Titanic disaster itself, where the captain was repeatedly warned about ice ahead of his ship, and yet he steamed at full speed into an ice field on a moonless night and many people died as a result. For us, it’s a very similar tragedy where warnings went unheeded."

He continued:

"To take place at the same exact site with all the diving that’s going on all around the world, I think it’s just astonishing. It’s really quite surreal."

Titanic releases on Netflix on July 1, 2023.

