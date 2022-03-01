When will Top Chef Season 19 Episode 1 air? Timings, release date and more about Bravo reality show

The knives will be out and there will be chaos in the kitchen once again as Top Chef is back with season 19 on Bravo. The Emmy-winning show will premiere on March 3, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The winner will not only be crowned the Top Chef but they will also receive a $250,000 prize furnished by S.Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water. The winner of the coveted title will also feature in FOOD & WINE magazine, and will also appear at the annual FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen.

All about Bravo's Top Chef Season 19

Filmed in "one of the most diverse cities in the nation," which is Houston, Texas, and the surrounding areas like Galveston Island, the 15 new “cheftestants” will lay down their best dishes in front of the judges to win the title of Top Chef.

The new season will see chefs giving their own twist to iconic Nigerian cuisine and their own spin on popular dishes from Houston like BBQ, queso, fajita, classic Tex-Mex originals and biscuits.

The challenges will ramp up in difficulty with every passing round. For the elimination round, the chefs will be asked to feed Houston locals at an Asian Night Market. In another round, they will also be asked to create a few space-friendly dishes for former astronauts.

Judge Padma Lakshmi will even test the contestants by asking them to prepare two dishes that look identical but taste completely different.

The show’s signature challenge, Restaurant Wars, will be back too. In this round, the chefs will cook for a full dining room of guests with an open kitchen concept.

Every week, former Top Chef finalists will appear on the show, including Claudette Zepeda, Nyesha Arrington, Shota Nakajima, Kwame Onwuachi, Adrienne Cheatham and Tiffany Derry among many others, to support and test the chefs.

Season 19 will also welcome some world-renowned chefs as well as acclaimed Houstonian chefs including Chris Williams, Kiran Verma, Hugo Ortega, Daniel Boulud, Wylie Dufresne, Monica Pope, Carlotta Flores and Bricia Lopez among others, to test the cullinary skills of the participants.

The 15 contestants who will try to impress the judges with their food are:

Jo Chan – Austin, TX Ashleigh Shanti – Asheville, NC Damarr Brown – Chicago, IL Evelyn Garcia – Houston, TX Jackson Kalb – Los Angeles, CA Buddha Lo – Brooklyn, NY Leia Gaccione – Morristown, NJ Nick Wallace – Jackson, MS Monique Feybesse – Vallejo, CA Jae Jung – New York, NY Luke Kolpin – Seattle, WA Robert Hernandez – San Francisco, CA Sarah Welch – Detroit, MI Stephanie Miller – Bismarck, ND Sam Kang – Brooklyn, NY

Produced by Magical Elves Productions, the reality series will be hosted by Padma Lakshmi. She will also judge the contestants along with head judges Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons.

