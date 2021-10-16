When will 'You' season 4 come out? Netflix announces new season is in the works 

The beloved creepy stalker series, You, just dropped its latest season on OTT giant Netflix. Even before the new season rolled out, the show was renewed for another season.

Dedicated fans have already binge-watched their way through season 3. With everything that happened in the latest season, it's no mystery that fans are eagerly awaiting the next installment of Netflix's thriller series.

Here's everything viewers need to know about You's Season 4.

When will 'You' Season 4 release?

It did not take Netflix much time to renew You for another season. The announcement was made days ahead of the release of the third season. The actual release date is yet to be announced, but viewers can expect season 4 to arrive by late 2022.

In the upcoming season, Penn Badgley will be seen returning as Joe Goldberg; a loner with obsessive behavior towards women he gets infatuated with, at times killing them too. Victoria Pedretti is also likely to return as Love Quinn. There might even be a few additions to the cast depending upon the plot.

What can fans expect from 'You' Season 4? (Spoilers ahead)

A still from Netflix's 'You' starring Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti (Image via IMDb)

Love's status in season 4 is probably the biggest mystery now, as there is no exact proof if she really survived the house fire in the finale of season 3. Given that she was also injected with aconite, which is a fatal drug but without any body proof, nobody knows if she made it out alive.

Joe has left town after giving Henry away and is in search of his so-called 'soulmate', it's pretty clear that even in Paris, his obsessive tendencies and violent instincts won't change.

Joe and Love's killer tendencies are always here to stay no matter where they go, we can only assume that they'd make their way to season 4 too somehow, no matter how repetitive it might start to feel. After all, who doesn't love some stalker thriller drama?

Also Read

The upcoming season will most likely be based on the author's third installment of the book, You Love Me; like the rest of the series being based on her prior books. The first season was an adaptation of Caroline Kepnes' novel You; the second and third seasons taken from the author's next book Hidden Bodies.

The third season of You is now streaming on Netflix.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan